The Democratic presidential primaries are heating up with super Tuesday less than a week away.

A constant topic of discussion, in debates and otherwise, is the wealth of two billionaire candidates: Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg.

Steyer, a former hedge-fund manager, is worth just over $1.5 billion, while Bloomberg, a former three-term NYC Mayor and businessman, dwarfs even the uber-rich with an estimated net-worth near $60 billion.

How does that stack up against their fellow candidates? Ross Blocher, an animator and artist, stacked the candidates' wealth using $1 million as the unit of measurement.

The result? Bloomberg's island of wealth is so large, you might end up scrolling for a while just to get a glimpse of it all. Here's what fits on one laptop screen:

And there's still so much more — head over to Blocher's site to see just how much.

And if you're still hungry for demonstrations of how much a billion dollars is, here's a fun visualization using grains (and bags) of rice:

These teens on TikTok are out here doing the lord's work. pic.twitter.com/KzGKGqR0w2 — Caitlin Duffy (@cait_duffy) February 28, 2020



[Via Ross Blocher]