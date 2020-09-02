These 3D Renderings Of A Black Villa Tucked Away In The Woods Are Eye-Popping

Did you watch "Parasite" and get a bit jealous of the Park family's sleek, contemporary dwelling? A talented building planner has designed a similarly exquisite model home. It's called the Black Villa.

Architect Reza Mohtashami is the brains behind the modernist single-family home, located in a forested section of Harriman State Park, New York.

Unearthed by Reddit user zakuria44, the pad is drenched in natural light with an extraordinary glass ceiling in the living room.

Courtesy of Reza Mohtashami

[Via Reddit]