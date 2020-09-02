These 3D Renderings Of A Black Villa Tucked Away In The Woods Are Eye-Popping
Did you watch "Parasite" and get a bit jealous of the Park family's sleek, contemporary dwelling? A talented building planner has designed a similarly exquisite model home. It's called the Black Villa.
Architect Reza Mohtashami is the brains behind the modernist single-family home, located in a forested section of Harriman State Park, New York.
Unearthed by Reddit user zakuria44, the pad is drenched in natural light with an extraordinary glass ceiling in the living room.