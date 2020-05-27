Extremely Curious Bird Discovers A Basketball, Proceeds To Have The Time Of Its Life
A Grey-crowned Babbler, which hails from eastern Australia, discovered a basketball and had a field day.
[Via Twitter]
A Grey-crowned Babbler, which hails from eastern Australia, discovered a basketball and had a field day.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
While the "Unknown Pleasures" album cover depicted radio emissions from a pulsar, the visualization style has come back into vogue as a way to depict geographical topography, and now we have visualizations for all 50 US states.
Instead of pressing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for answers, the cable network had his younger sibling ask him questions.
The TikTok ad from LG Poland that was meant to advertise the phone's dual screens has since been removed and the company has issued an apology.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A Grey-crowned Babbler, which hails from eastern Australia, discovered a basketball and had a field day.
Myka Stauffer built her YouTube following partly by sharing every step of her journey to adopt a toddler from China. This week, she revealed why he'd gone missing from her videos.
Oceans may cover 71% of the earth's surface, but when it comes to the volume of water or drinkable water, it's actually surprisingly small compared to the volume of Earth.
Astrophotographer Bartosz Wojczyński trained his camera on the night sky in Namibia and kept that focus locked, creating this trippy effect.
Nestled in Chattahoochee Hills southwest of Atlanta, the Serenbe community is designed to deliver everybody's favorite buzzword: wellness. You can't argue with the gourmet wine dinners, leafy walking trails, and goat yoga, but be aware that Paradise doesn't come cheap.
What if we told you there was a man who had unlocked the secret to human joy?
With the magic of special effects, costume/makeup and foley artists, a horror movie can get exponentially scary.
"I came to understand that what I wanted was to be seen as my complete self — my gender, my race, my history — without being judged because of it."
WarnerMedia's heavyweight entry into the streaming wars has launched. But while its library is impressive, it's also impossible to know what to expect or what's coming.
From drains to radiators, sometimes you have to get into tight spaces to investigate why things aren't working. The Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android and iOS helps you do just that.
A useful explainer of how COVID-19 spreads indoors and outdoors.
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow globally, there are places that have managed to successfully control COVID-19.
Sada attempts to persuade women to go on a date in disguise as her male friend.
The coronavirus has shuttered adult entertainment, so enterprising performers are turning to platforms like OnlyFans. It could change the way the industry works forever.
State Patrol troopers moved in to help with growing looting, and the mayor said he asked the governor to consider calling in the National Guard as violence turned deadly.
Here's how VPN companies have been lying to consumers and using scare tactics to get people to purchase their products.
A guide to staying safe this summer.
With so many of us stuck inside as the temperature rises, having an easily movable air conditioner is a great investment.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When life gives you floods, make questionable transportation choices.
An NBA return might be just around the corner.
We talked to Lisa Bryant and Joe Berlinger, the creators of the new Netflix documentary series, "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy and Rich" about filming on the island and presenting both sides of the story.
Out in Wisconsin, here's GoPro footage from a tree trimming that involves a helicopter and chainsaw.
Some people spend their whole lives imagining their wedding day. But now that the pandemic has postponed so many of those big celebrations, it might be time to consider something a bit more intimate — eloping.
One might well conclude that pregnancy is the trailer for the movie of life. Would you like to see the whole film?
You can hear the sound of a fart midway through the conversation between Biden and Wolf at the 20:45 time mark.
The US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, but public health experts say the actual count is likely much higher.
We were expecting a tragedy, but what we got a farce instead.
As we grind toward a summer of pandemic uncertainty and discord, we cannot help but want the creature comforts of the season. And because the landscape of the American imagination is littered with brands, many of our material, emotional cravings have an explicitly corporate dimension. So it is with Mountain Dew Baja Blast, a lime-tropical PepsiCo soda flavor that debuted in 2004.
An Australian surfer snapped into action when he saw a dog that fell off a kayak this week.
Indy the cat didn't know what to make of this unusual contraption in the living room.
A wedding videography and photography company has sparked fury online for its response to a client who requested a refund after the death of his fiancée.
The preservationists at Syracuse University demonstrate how to resuscitate a wet book.
Staffers in at least one store were making their own hand sanitizer and their masks were made of T-shirts.
From Wilt the Stilt to Hakeem the Dream, we pay homage to the big men who ruled their eras — but would have been even more fun in this one.
Watch as this pair of robot arms carves a rabbit.
A new perspective underscores the effectiveness of wearing a mask — even if you're staying six feet apart.
We're told to never give up. But what if that's not working?
Michael Scott goes to Arendelle in this hilarious mashup.
Unsurprisingly, the reconstructed angle was a worst-case scenario.
Brazil's Black hair revolution continues — despite increased danger of police violence
Here's a handy webcam modification that enables eye-contact conversation.
Fifteen years after Eric Baker was fired from StubHub, the ticketing giant he cofounded, he bought it back for $4 billion — weeks before coronavirus utterly wrecked the business.
A routine police stop of a Brooklyn man turned into a Kafkaesque nightmare when cops insisted he wasn't who he said he was — even after he showed them his driver's license — and shipped him off to a psych ward for not knowing his name, a new lawsuit claims.
Normal rats would run away from situations like this. This is not a normal rat.
The demise of local news is a pandemic emergency.