Is 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

It's been 29 years since Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter last graced the silver screen as the hard-rocking, time-traveling duo Bill and Ted — but they're back again to save the world. The main gist of the story is that Bill and Ted get warned by a visitor from the future (Kristen Schaal) that they need to create a most excellent song in 78 minutes or else humanity will be doomed.

Here's what the reviews are saying:

The Movie Has The Same Good-Natured Spirit As Its Predecessors

If you felt any affection for "Bill & Ted" in the past, you'll feel it again here, because the movie rides on the same kind of goofy charm as its predecessors.

[TheWrap]

[L]ike its predecessors [it] is winningly modest and harmlessly silly. I don't know if it made me feel young or old, but it was all in all a most non-bogus experience.

[The New York Times]

Puts a big stupid grin on your face, yet also brings a certain dignity and depth to these two ride-or-die best friends now in middle age.

[USA Today]

There's a refreshing lack of cynicism in these movies that honestly believe that friendship and creativity are going to tie us all together through history, something that feels like it registers with Winter and Reeves in their real lives too.

[RogerEbert.com]

Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Are Clearly Having A Blast

Mostly, the joy comes from watching Reeves and Winter on screen, two holy fools just doing their best to bring light and love and non-heinous riffs — and remind the bleary-eyed citizens of 2020, perhaps, of a simpler, sweeter world gone by.

[Entertainment Weekly]

[T]he two have an appealing energy between them, nicely mirroring the harmless goofiness that made the original films more successful than they probably deserved to be.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

Reeves in particular never makes a comic misstep; he's funny less for the lines he speaks than for his thoroughgoing physical incarnation of a character who's at least 50 percent Golden Retriever, ready to greet every new challenge with the same guileless enthusiasm, his default expression a dopey smile.

[Slate]

[I]t's Winter, beaming and goggle-eyed, who still totally incarnates the cockeyed innocent gee-whiz man-child spirit of the thing.

[Variety]

The Movie Introduces Bill And Ted's Daughters, Who Are Just As Fun

Ted's daughter Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Bill's daughter Theadore (Samara Weaving) are as "spacily good-natured as their dads."

[THR]

Lundy-Paine is perfectly cast and simply a joy every moment she's on screen, Billie reminding you much more of young Ted than her father. Weaving is solid here, but she doesn't make the same kind of impression.

[News Herald]

But the story doesn't give Lundy-Paine and Weaving that much to do. Billie and Thea essentially relive the events of the first "Bill & Ted," except with more of a musical-fandom bent, and they unfortunately don't have much personality beyond their "Hey, dude!" affect.

[Polygon]

If You Didn't Like The First Two Bill And Ted Movies, You Won't Like This One

The first "Bill & Ted" movie was unbearably corny and just barely carried the day thanks to its snark-free spirit and the two charming leads. The sequel was a mediocre serving of warmed-up leftovers. Suffering through "Bill & Ted Face the Music" is like attending a reunion concert of a two-hit wonder band you loved in high school, and realizing their original material wasn't all that great in the first place.

[Chicago Sun-Times]

The plot… rips off the original — which was thin to begin with — and makes it worse.

[New York Post]

The Movie Brings Joy Amidst The Dumpster Fire That Is 2020

[I]nside a pandemic context, when so little is upbeat at all, I was very happy to see these guys again.

[NPR]

"Bill & Ted Face the Music" is the movie that 2020 needs, and the beauty it will bring to audiences might let us forget about all our problems for just a little while and remember to be excellent to each other.

[The Mary Sue]

[A] joyous, fun, charming adventure, and a great reminder of how music can bring us all together in times of chaos.

[CNET]

TL;DR

"Bill & Ted Face the Music" offers the kind of wholesome, wide-eyed comedy that we desperately need now more than ever.

[Slashfilm]

