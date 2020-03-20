The Week's Best Quarantine Memes

Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. But, if you haven't noticed, the internet is thinking about pretty much one thing these days: the coronavirus pandemic. So, for the time being, we're focusing on quarantine memes (or, if you'll indulge us, quaranmemes).

Social Distancing As The Ultimate Relationship Challenge

Depending on how you look at it, or maybe depending on the current status of your love life, social distancing is either ruining relationships or bringing love to life. There are hordes of single, horny lonely people on Tinder trapped in DMs with people they won't be able to meet for at least a matter of weeks, maybe months. Self-quarantining has turned all social norms upside-down — and honestly, we're here for it, because it makes for great #content.

BDB forcing a lotta people to have DTR convos https://t.co/gUMPHZkf1n — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) March 17, 2020

social distancing is doing some heavy lifting for the break up industry rn — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 16, 2020

we mocked the Love is Blind pods, and here we are — The CW (@CaitlinWolper) March 16, 2020

ima flirt with as many people as i can during this quarantine. what y'all gonna do?? come see me? LMAO — christian (@kfchristian) March 17, 2020

bae: come over

me: can't, in self isolation

bae: my parents aren't home

me: pic.twitter.com/17gV6JItPC — little women: tokyo drift (@hcbirks) March 17, 2020

After all: near, far, wherever you are, we believe that the heart does, indeed, go on.



2020 Is Gonna Be Our Year

Life comes at you fast. You all had so much optimism at the beginning of the year. It was going to be the year you finally took the opportunity to follow your dreams. You were going to go backpacking in Europe. Maybe you were once and for all going to get the courage to ask out your crush. And then life happened while you were making other plans.

Us: 2020 is gonna be our year



*3 months later* pic.twitter.com/M73neen4bp — Savage (@RandyEmillio) March 11, 2020

"2020 is gonna be our year!!"



January, February, and March: pic.twitter.com/Th3MI2rSgQ — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕾𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗-𝕸𝖆𝖓 🕸 ☂︎ (@tinyspiderlegs) March 12, 2020

2020 is gonna be our year, what could possibly go wrong



2020: pic.twitter.com/TlJTWX5K6w — Stan | CEO of Bellamy's Ark jacket (@ShadowGuardKru) March 13, 2020

Me: 2020 is gonna be our year, we back in the roaring twenties 🎊



3 months later: pic.twitter.com/TleAt6mhEs — JDT (@jonny_hagar) March 12, 2020

We REALLY thought 2020 was gonna be our year. pic.twitter.com/1yPnZeCb1P — 😊✌🏾 (@fmason3) March 12, 2020



Quarantine: Day X

As more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the US, more people have been urged to work from home and practice social distancing or, in more extreme cases, self-quarantine to avoid the spreading of the pandemic. Unfortunately, not everyone is used to being cooped at home 24/7 and the longer the self-quarantine goes on, the more, uh, bizarre people's behavior has become, as can be seen in memes that show people dealing with this new (ab)normal in different, creative ways:

I've never laughed alone so much. pic.twitter.com/3O3B1Rd5Ho — Shawn Hils (@ShawnHils) March 16, 2020

Day 4 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/t9DxoSz2e6 — madame communism: warlord (@darthmewwww) March 17, 2020

Day 24 of the Quarantine



Parents everywhere: pic.twitter.com/wY8iznS2EX — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) March 17, 2020



Singing From Our Balconies

As cities in Europe went on lockdown, heartwarming videos of musicians playing for their neighbors and people singing together from their balconies went viral. They're good videos, and a small bright spot in a tough time. But we're not here for that — we're here for the memes that emerged from these videos:

A whole neighborhood in Italy is reciting the 'I Am Your Mother' monologue from Hereditary while they're on lockdown and self-quarantined. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/OKXfbhAJgD — ahmad (@ephwinslow) March 15, 2020

an entire town in Italy is watching Kim Richards vs. Eileen Davidson together from their balconies 😍 this is so beautiful!!! pic.twitter.com/Eq1zMErTPL — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) March 15, 2020

absolutely beautiful—people in lockdown in New York City are singing to each other from their balconies & windows pic.twitter.com/inz623LOqR — Jamison Webb (@jamisonwebb) March 16, 2020



