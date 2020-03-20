The Week's Best Quarantine Memes
Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. But, if you haven't noticed, the internet is thinking about pretty much one thing these days: the coronavirus pandemic. So, for the time being, we're focusing on quarantine memes (or, if you'll indulge us, quaranmemes).
The realities of social distancing and quarantined cities are making people go stir-crazy in their homes — as a result, internet users are putting out some very good stuff. Digg's editors each picked a favorite.
Social Distancing As The Ultimate Relationship Challenge
Depending on how you look at it, or maybe depending on the current status of your love life, social distancing is either ruining relationships or bringing love to life. There are hordes of single,
horny lonely people on Tinder trapped in DMs with people they won't be able to meet for at least a matter of weeks, maybe months. Self-quarantining has turned all social norms upside-down — and honestly, we're here for it, because it makes for great #content.
After all: near, far, wherever you are, we believe that the heart does, indeed, go on.
Molly Bradley
2020 Is Gonna Be Our Year
Life comes at you fast. You all had so much optimism at the beginning of the year. It was going to be the year you finally took the opportunity to follow your dreams. You were going to go backpacking in Europe. Maybe you were once and for all going to get the courage to ask out your crush. And then life happened while you were making other plans.
James Crugnale
Quarantine: Day X
As more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the US, more people have been urged to work from home and practice social distancing or, in more extreme cases, self-quarantine to avoid the spreading of the pandemic. Unfortunately, not everyone is used to being cooped at home 24/7 and the longer the self-quarantine goes on, the more, uh, bizarre people's behavior has become, as can be seen in memes that show people dealing with this new (ab)normal in different, creative ways:
Pang-Chieh Ho
Singing From Our Balconies
As cities in Europe went on lockdown, heartwarming videos of musicians playing for their neighbors and people singing together from their balconies went viral. They're good videos, and a small bright spot in a tough time. But we're not here for that — we're here for the memes that emerged from these videos:
Dan Fallon