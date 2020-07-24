In our increasingly internet-driven world, the need for web developers is greater than ever. In fact, Indeed.com projects the profession to have the 10th highest anticipated growth rate within the next five years. But where in America is the hottest job market for this sought-after occupation?

After identifying the top 1,000 American cities with data from the Census Bureau, OnlineSchoolReports.com's Noah McGraw scoured through Indeed.com using search terms like "developer" and "software engineer" to put together an interactive map showing the best places in America to land a developer position.

Unsurprisingly, McGraw found that Seattle, long known as a tech capital, was the hottest market for developer jobs, with 5,285 openings. New York City had the most remote developer jobs available in the country. And finally, Santa Clara had the highest density of jobs for entry-level developers.

