The Extreme Contrast Of Summer And Winter In Alaska, And More Best Photography Of The Week

Natan Dvir's photographs capture commuters inventing new ways to ignore each other.

"At summer camp you find yourself in a different, unfamiliar world and you have no choice but to adapt so there's definitely some resistance and squirming going on," says Steinmetz, a former camper himself.

Something about your eerie hometown street at night has haunted people for ages. The way darkness can be the visual representation for silence. Most fear the dark, but artist Aakaash Bali finds a very different comfort in the loss of light.

The Seattle-based photographer and mixed-media artist Eirik Johnson has been traveling to Alaska since 2010 to photograph Barrow Cabins, his series of melancholic images that portray the stark contrast of hunting cabins during the Arctic's seasonal changes.

Photographer Sebastian Müller spent ten days in Iceland, driving over 3,000 miles through the Highlands to take in the incredible scenery. Using his drone, he was able to capture incredible aerial views of the famous landscape, taking advantage of the different colors and textures produced by the country's geothermal activity. The results are sweeping, dramatic images that once again prove why Iceland is a favorite playground of photographers.



