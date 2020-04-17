Spain's Strangest Hotspots, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

The Copan Building in São Paulo, Brazil, looks like a wave. It reminds me of the tilde that sits on the "a" in "São Paulo." With 1,160 apartments, the massive concrete structure is the largest residential building in Latin America. It even has its own Zip code. Designed as a social experiment in the 1950s, the city-sized building now offers an up-close look at how a metropolis of 21 million is coping with isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

We have a pretty strict lockdown in South Africa. Basically, you can go to the supermarket, and that's it. So my thoughts kept coming back to photographing at home. I have been photographing my husband, Francois, for many years on and off. Francois has character, he dresses with style, and he used to perform as a clown at children's parties many years ago to make extra money. So, I thought it would be fun to create portraits of him all dressed up.

Fancy a picnic next to a rusting submarine base? Maybe you'd sooner hop on a lounger and soak up some local air pollution? Txema Salvans captures the Spanish tourists making the most of an ugly situation

"I think it's really interesting looking at these spaces and the vital role they play in alleviating the inevitable and sometimes taxing symptoms of cabin fever," he explains. "People often refer to London's parks as the city's lungs, and I think now more than ever they are playing a crucial role in giving people that very much needed breath of fresh air."

Mat Hennek has been shooting street scenes devoid of people for years. Then reality caught up.

