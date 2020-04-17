Spain's Strangest Hotspots, And More Best Photography Of The Week
Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:
Living Inside Brazil's Largest Apartment Complex Amid A Pandemic
The view from the rooftop terrace in the Copan Building in São Paulo, Brazil. Since the quarantine was imposed here two weeks ago, the pollution levels came down sharply, increasing air quality and visibility that hadn't been seen in many years. I am covering for @natgeo daily life under quarantine in the Copan Building, the largest residential building in Brazil and Latin America with 1160 apartments and more than 5000 residents. The Copan was designed by the famous Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in the 1950's, as a mirror of Brazilian society.
The Copan Building in São Paulo, Brazil, looks like a wave. It reminds me of the tilde that sits on the "a" in "São Paulo." With 1,160 apartments, the massive concrete structure is the largest residential building in Latin America. It even has its own Zip code. Designed as a social experiment in the 1950s, the city-sized building now offers an up-close look at how a metropolis of 21 million is coping with isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
A Photographer's Playful Images Of Her Husband In Lockdown
We have a pretty strict lockdown in South Africa. Basically, you can go to the supermarket, and that's it. So my thoughts kept coming back to photographing at home. I have been photographing my husband, Francois, for many years on and off. Francois has character, he dresses with style, and he used to perform as a clown at children's parties many years ago to make extra money. So, I thought it would be fun to create portraits of him all dressed up.
Sunbathing By The Cement Factory: Spain's Strangest Hotspots
Fancy a picnic next to a rusting submarine base? Maybe you'd sooner hop on a lounger and soak up some local air pollution? Txema Salvans captures the Spanish tourists making the most of an ugly situation
Photos Of London Park Life In Lockdown
"I think it's really interesting looking at these spaces and the vital role they play in alleviating the inevitable and sometimes taxing symptoms of cabin fever," he explains. "People often refer to London's parks as the city's lungs, and I think now more than ever they are playing a crucial role in giving people that very much needed breath of fresh air."
Prophetic Images Of An Empty World From Before The Pandemic
Mat Hennek has been shooting street scenes devoid of people for years. Then reality caught up.
