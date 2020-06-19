​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Award-winning photographer Dotan Saguy first met the Reis family, Mormons from Brazil, the day they arrived in Los Angeles in a converted yellow school bus they call home with their three children.

For the past few months, photographer Harry Lloyd-Evans has been documenting the zanier side of being locked in - from unruly pets to innovative attempts at exercise.

Although the theaters are operating under severe restrictions, such as cutting some outdoor seating by half, they are open. And despite the prospect of lost revenue, some theater owners see some bright spots ahead.

For the past months, I have been working on a project that uses a drone to capture Olympic sports from above. Inspired by the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo (now deferred to 2021), I targetted synchronized swimming, gymnastics, tennis, and ice skating as disciplines that would be most appealing from above.

Looking to the past while creating images that feel indisputably modern, Maria Svarbova creates beautifully balanced, immaculately styled photographs. Ever ready to draw inspiration from her native Slovakia, her work often rings with Soviet cool. In Generation, characters young and old provide the chicly styled foreground fodder for amazing Socialist-era backdrops whose colors bleed into the tones of the models' outfits.

