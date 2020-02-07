​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Horse racing is the second-most popular spectator sport after football in England. But, of course, it's much more than a sporting event. It's a chance to dress up, show off and be "seen."

The Anonymous Project all started when filmmaker Lee Shulman chanced upon a set of 35mm Kodachrome slides on eBay, and the anonymity of the faces and lives which emerged from film became a fascination to him. He's since amassed a collection of 700,000+ Kodachrome slides dating back from the 1940s to the 1970s, obtained from vintage sellers to donations from random people.

Armed with his iPhone 11, photojournalist Amos Chapple plunged into the darkness of the Arctic Circle. Chapple spent 40 nights in Murmansk, Russia, which sees 24 hours of darkness every year from December 2 until January 11. Using the iPhone's night mode, Chapple set about documenting his time in this strange urban environment and telling the story of the people who live in the Arctic Circle's biggest city.

Even in towns where radiation levels are deemed safe enough to return, apprehension still fills the air.

Disability is a porous state: age or illness will, in the end, pull most of us in, and technology or medicine may usher us out. This liminal quality haunts much of Solomon's photography, which portrays both his physical rehabilitation and the trauma that has outlasted it. In total, he spent ninety-one days hospitalized. After his release, he used a wheelchair, and the overt scrutiny of surgeons was replaced by subtle but more public audits of his body.

[B]y February 1962, the photographer (Danny Lyon) had made four trips to the Deep South as a civil rights activist, working as a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). In that same month he also participated in what is considered to have been the first sit-in to occur in the north of the country — at his own school, the University of Chicago. Organized by the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), the demonstration was staged in opposition to the university's segregated campus housing policy. One of the leaders of the sit-in was 20-year old Bernie Sanders.

