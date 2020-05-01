​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Sometimes, you see an image and it's love at first site. And that's exactly what happened when we stumbled upon a photograph of a girl on Instagram, wearing a red coat from her ears and over her legs - her arms rounded - and with a plant behind her head instead of hair. Together forming an optical illusion: a tomato.

"Sometimes we have to watch as people die and there's nothing we can do about it," he says. "That's really tough and something you just have to try to learn to live with. You just have to keep it together because there's always someone who needs your help and you need to fight to save their lives."

In their latest project, A Glittering Eye, photographers Courtney Asztalos and Michael W. Hicks capture a lavish world on the brink of collapse.

Photographer Adrian Guerin rode Mauritania's Train du Desert, one of the world's longest trains, at the hottest time of the year. It nearly broke him.

We're inspired by movies, TV shows, childhood memories, various decades, and the props we have on hand […] Upcoming shoots include bringing the outdoors inside with a 70s themed picnic and a shoot exploring what the future of food might look like.

When asked about his inspiration for "Ukrainian Railroad Ladies," a series of portraits of women who work as traffic controllers and safety officers, photographer Sasha Maslov said, "As a photographer I was drawn to the architecture and interiors of these buildings. As a storyteller I was attracted by the anthropological and social roles played by the crossings and the workers." Maslov's project isn't merely a series of portraits though, it is also a reflection of the landscape along the Ukrainian railway system, where the landscape is dotted with the charming exteriors, painted in pastels, of the homes where these women live.

