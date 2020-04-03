The Week's Best Quarantine Memes, Ranked

Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. But, if you haven't noticed, the internet is thinking about pretty much one thing these days: the coronavirus pandemic. So, for the time being, we're focusing on quarantine memes (or, if you'll indulge us, quaranmemes).

The realities of social distancing and quarantined cities are making people go stir-crazy in their homes — as a result, internet users are putting out some very good stuff. Digg's editors each picked a favorite.

3. 'Tiger King' Memes

The meme: With stay-at-home orders forcing a bored, anxious nation indoors, things were ripe for a binge-worthy streaming craze — and Netflix's "Tiger King" delivered at just the right time. If you haven't watched yet, A) do that, and B) we won't spoil it here, but we will share some of the fine memes that have spun out of America's quarantine obsession.

Examples:

Now In meme form pic.twitter.com/6FgAvVS9lK — GRIM (@GrimsToyShow) March 29, 2020

Me at the beginning of 2020 vs. me 3 months into the year #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/DtX28Duupz — George Mosdale (@georgeedwardmoz) March 31, 2020

What my coworkers see during a conference call three weeks into quarantine after I've cut my own hair #TigerKing #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9irninJKma — wileekylee (@wileekylee) March 23, 2020

trying to figure out who on #TigerKing has been exploiting the animals: pic.twitter.com/fNYgsNAYoa — claudia rosado (@ClaudiaIRosado) March 27, 2020

Dan Fallon

2. DW Behind The Fence

While we're stuck indoors waiting for this whole coronavirus pandemic thing to blow over, there's been a lot of contemplative musings over our favorite places of yore that are now unvisitable during this surreal, unprecedented time.

Wistful netizens found this image of D.W. (from the PBS cartoon "Arthur") standing behind a fence in sunglasses — from an old episode where she was staring yearningly as the pool was shut down for repairs — to make a terrific photo companion to caption with their beloved lost places. Many volunteered their revered long lost hot spots they're personally missing the most.

James Crugnale

1. March 1st // April 1st

The meme

March has been a rough month, with the country in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic and a record-breaking number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits as the economy faces the threat of collapse. It's hard to believe the place we were at during the beginning of the month and how emotionally-battered we are entering into Apri and facing the possibility of several more weeks of social distancing. It's a weird reality that we've had to adjust to these days, and it's poignantly captured by this "March 1 vs. April 1" meme that juxtaposes a picture of someone or something looking happy and healthy with a picture of them looking like they've been put through the wringer.



Examples

start of march vs. end of march pic.twitter.com/yX5AnxUQzR — Danny (@shckldg) March 31, 2020

March 1 April 1 pic.twitter.com/50Yuq7YHKL — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) April 1, 2020

March 1 vs. April 1 pic.twitter.com/G9DBDmZqKZ — Maureen Lee Lenker (@themaureenlee) April 1, 2020

let's be real, friends. no one was wide-eyed and optimistic at any point this year



march 1 vs april 1 pic.twitter.com/mfWtkVxqBV — wonder ali (@WonderAli) April 1, 2020

Pang-Chieh Ho

Bonus, Non-Quarantine Meme: 'British ppl be like...'

The meme: People are teasing Brits by spelling out what their accents sound like. And honestly, they're spot on.

Examples:

british people be like im bri ish — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) March 29, 2020

British ppl be like " it's chewsday innit " — 𝐍𝐢𝐤 (@WrongN1K) March 31, 2020

british ppl be like "i'm deadarse bruv" — nud (@lebrandon97) March 26, 2020

british ppl be like "hey guys welcome to my youchewb channo" — Daylan 🇵🇭🇯🇵 (@daylanyokotes) March 28, 2020



These tweets are good for a chuckle, and what makes them even better is Brits validating them.

me everyday logging onto this app and seeing someone has tweeted "British ppl be like.." followed by an accurate description of how I pronounce things pic.twitter.com/z7BiPqJtHP — Nooresahar (@syedanooresahar) April 1, 2020

just a british gal reading the british ppl be like tweets pic.twitter.com/UXnhnJLxGr — laur 🪐 (@rolivia_svu) April 1, 2020

Thanks for the laugh, friends across the pond, and please keep staying inside and online so we can keep lightly cyberbullying you.

Molly Bradley