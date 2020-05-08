The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. The internet meme factories have managed to start branch beyond coronavirus and quarantine-related memes again, so we're broadening our weekly roundup back to its old form. Enjoy.

4. I Met The Criteria

The meme: ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" has already spun out a bunch of memes, and Isiah Thomas' recollection of not being selected for the '92 Dream Team is the latest of the bunch. In the video clip, Thomas says that he "met the criteria" (to go to the Olympics) but notes, rather despairingly, that he was "not selected." The format of the memes the clip has spawned is simple: self-deprecating stand-ins for the feelings Thomas is expressing:

Examples:

Vienna sausages on the grocery shelf during a pandemic: pic.twitter.com/qZf3t5qPpA — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) May 4, 2020

Me, discussing not being included in Beyoncé's Ivy Park Orange Gift Box roll out… 😫💀😂 pic.twitter.com/UV4CaOf0OR — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) May 4, 2020

when Gabrielle Union marries a different Marquette University attendee pic.twitter.com/ulULeh0s9B — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 4, 2020

While the meme didn't go crazy this week, expect this to enter the experienced memer's toolbox and make some future appearances.

3. Jason Derulo Falling Down The Stairs

The meme: This year, the Met Gala, one of the most notable fashion events of the year, was canceled because of COVID-19. But just because the Gala was cancelled doesn't mean that one of the most time-honored traditions connected to the Gala — Jason Derulo falling down the stairs — stopped this year.

Okay, to be clear, the Wiggle singer has never actually fallen off the stairs at the Met. In 2015, a Twitter user tweeted out a photo of a man in a white suit falling head first at the stairs of the 2011 Cannes festival, claiming it was Derulo, and ever since then, the internet has ran with this joke every year when the Met Gala is held. This year has been no exception, and we're glad to see that despite all the shitstorms that have happened in 2020, the internet has not lost its sense of humor, at least not when it comes to Derulo falling.

Examples

Even tho it was cancelled we've just gotten news that Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/XlvWkiwr5n — Quinn (@quinn_lawlor) May 4, 2020

BREAKING: due to the cancellation of this year's Met Gala, Jason Derulo will be falling down the stairs at his own home pic.twitter.com/hB4GCJWr4b — uncle iroh's lawyer (@thirdrobins) May 5, 2020

BREAKING: Jason Derulo will not be falling down the stairs at the Met Gala this year 🙁 pic.twitter.com/aiTIftdFis — stefan. (@brokenpromithes) May 4, 2020

Jason Derulo is STILL falling down the met gala stairs. He's stuck in a loop you sick f*cks. pic.twitter.com/8DlaibX5vu — stevie king (@halfdadallwoman) May 5, 2020

2. Can't Wait To Walk Down The Aisle

The meme: We've officially reached the part of quarantine in which we're fantasizing about the most mundane pleasures of the before-times. In light of big, important life events like weddings necessarily being canceled, we've lowered our expectations and would like now to be able to do... I mean, literally anything. Please.

Thus was born one of the most quietly, comically pathetic memes of quarantine yet.

Examples:

can't wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/bfPHiAfPIL — margaux 🍊| nsfr (@flightlesjoshua) May 5, 2020

can't wait to walk down the aisle… pic.twitter.com/i0Fg5MeCMR — ✧･ﾟ: *✧･ﾟ:* ᴠᴀʟ *:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@creepycuterat) May 6, 2020

Can't wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/AtiosxQwcp — Muhh (@MuhhLeakVII_VII) May 4, 2020

can't wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/AiSfleoV86 — melody (@JIBBlTZ) May 4, 2020

We know we cannot go to any of these places yet. We won't. But boy does it sound pretty nice right now to passive-aggressively bump shoulders with strangers in a crowded consignment store.

1. Elon Musk And Grimes' Baby Name

The meme: When Elon Musk and Grimes announced this week the name of their baby was X Æ A-12, the internet was briefly simultaneously stupefied but it quickly came together to theorize the proper way to vocalize the seemingly random string of numbers and letters. Is it computer sounds? Is it Kyle? Azealia?

Musk officially confirmed on Thursday that X Æ A-12 was pronounced as X Ash Archangel on The Joe Rogan Experience but the speculation spawned numerous hilarious suggestions on how to say it.

Examples

grimes's friend from highschool meets X Æ A-12 for the first time :3 #grimes #elonmuskbaby pic.twitter.com/bxb2xJS7PD — spencer (@playedbygod) May 6, 2020

this is how elon musk and grimes child's name is pronounced just incase you were confused.🧐 pic.twitter.com/ESECZiUG4z — faith🦇 (@faithfitzy) May 6, 2020

for those of u asking how X Æ A-12 is pronounced, it's pic.twitter.com/o8u4RQINH9 — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕖𝕝 𝕊𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕫 (@MrMichaelSwartz) May 5, 2020

This is how "X Æ A-12" is pronounced pic.twitter.com/e8dJkhx58x — 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 (@Rivers_Hellfire) May 5, 2020

teacher: x ae a 12?



x æ a-12: actually, it's pronounced pic.twitter.com/RSe3Vc5wgC — celine (@ceIisus) May 6, 2020

Nurse : here is your son, Mr. & Mrs. Grimes ! Can you please spell out the baby's name for me ?



Elon Musk : X Æ A-12



Nurse : and how will that be pronounced ?



Elon Musk : pic.twitter.com/rXYtJ4OgJY — ♛✨ (@KarlaSaysTweet) May 6, 2020

I promise you nothing is weirder than hearing X Æ A-12 pronounced in Welsh. pic.twitter.com/9fWw2dig59 — 𝖊𝖒𝖔 𝖒𝖔𝖒 (@YasmineSumman) May 7, 2020

elon musk and grimes baby when they ask it how to pronounce it's name on the first day of preschool #XAEA12 pic.twitter.com/kzUGFJSN63 — ✯ 𝓇𝑜𝓈𝑒 𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓈 𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓎 𝒹𝑒𝓁𝓊𝒸𝒶 ✯ (@lietome_irwin) May 6, 2020

Omg I figured out how to pronounce X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/ppfE0x8Nfh — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) May 5, 2020

