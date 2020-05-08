The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. The internet meme factories have managed to start branch beyond coronavirus and quarantine-related memes again, so we're broadening our weekly roundup back to its old form. Enjoy.
4. I Met The Criteria
The meme: ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" has already spun out a bunch of memes, and Isiah Thomas' recollection of not being selected for the '92 Dream Team is the latest of the bunch. In the video clip, Thomas says that he "met the criteria" (to go to the Olympics) but notes, rather despairingly, that he was "not selected." The format of the memes the clip has spawned is simple: self-deprecating stand-ins for the feelings Thomas is expressing:
Examples:
While the meme didn't go crazy this week, expect this to enter the experienced memer's toolbox and make some future appearances.
Dan Fallon
3. Jason Derulo Falling Down The Stairs
The meme: This year, the Met Gala, one of the most notable fashion events of the year, was canceled because of COVID-19. But just because the Gala was cancelled doesn't mean that one of the most time-honored traditions connected to the Gala — Jason Derulo falling down the stairs — stopped this year.
Okay, to be clear, the Wiggle singer has never actually fallen off the stairs at the Met. In 2015, a Twitter user tweeted out a photo of a man in a white suit falling head first at the stairs of the 2011 Cannes festival, claiming it was Derulo, and ever since then, the internet has ran with this joke every year when the Met Gala is held. This year has been no exception, and we're glad to see that despite all the shitstorms that have happened in 2020, the internet has not lost its sense of humor, at least not when it comes to Derulo falling.
Examples
Pang-Chieh Ho
2. Can't Wait To Walk Down The Aisle
The meme: We've officially reached the part of quarantine in which we're fantasizing about the most mundane pleasures of the before-times. In light of big, important life events like weddings necessarily being canceled, we've lowered our expectations and would like now to be able to do... I mean, literally anything. Please.
Thus was born one of the most quietly, comically pathetic memes of quarantine yet.
Examples:
We know we cannot go to any of these places yet. We won't. But boy does it sound pretty nice right now to passive-aggressively bump shoulders with strangers in a crowded consignment store.
Molly Bradley
1. Elon Musk And Grimes' Baby Name
The meme: When Elon Musk and Grimes announced this week the name of their baby was X Æ A-12, the internet was briefly simultaneously stupefied but it quickly came together to theorize the proper way to vocalize the seemingly random string of numbers and letters. Is it computer sounds? Is it Kyle? Azealia?
Musk officially confirmed on Thursday that X Æ A-12 was pronounced as X Ash Archangel on The Joe Rogan Experience but the speculation spawned numerous hilarious suggestions on how to say it.
Examples
James Crugnale