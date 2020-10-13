The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals That'll Get Coffee Lovers Buzzing

Happy Prime Day! If you're a coffee fan, today is a great time to get a deal on coffee machines and coffee peripherals. Here are some of the best Prime Day coffee bargains available now to Amazon Prime members. You can sign up today for Amazon Prime's free 30-day trial.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Here's a handy mug warmer to keep your coffee heated up, while also charging your other devices at the same time!

A five-star review from a happy customer:

Awesome device. Keeps my coffee at the perfect temperature (no burnt lips) and keeps my canned beverages as cold as possible. I have had my phone on the charger for hours next to a hot cup of coffee, and there is not a single hint of heat transfer! It even has a fan below the wireless charger to keep the heat away. I work at a car dealership as a sales consultant and always have to leave my desk during the day to show off our inventory. Not sure about you, but I hate going back to a room-temperature soda or energy drink. This solves that issue hands down, and same goes for keeping my coffee hot. I like to keep a clean desk and stay presentable, so having a device that keeps my beverages at the right temp and my desk free of excess cables is a win in my book! — Brandon Niehaus

Get it on Amazon for $79.99.

The Breville Vertuo Coffee And Espresso Machine is one of the nicest compact espresso machines on the market. Finally, you'll be able to make your coffees as sophisticated as George Clooney.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

I love this coffee maker. I like the versatility of the cup sizes. I have had a Keurig in the past, and this makes far superior coffee. I drink it black and appreciate the rich flavor and creme. — PattieH

Get it on sale at Amazon for $178.99.

Grind your own coffee beans just the way you like them with the Sboly conical burr coffee grinder.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

Very happy with my coffee grinder. Very simple to use and adjust. Holds a good amount of beans and grinds automatically to match the number of cups desired. The adjustment lever for coarseness is great, as I am used to using small grinders and guessing. I actually never realized I should be varying the coarseness based on French press versus drip coffee. The power cord is pretty generous for such a compact appliance. I did not have to untie it. The grinder is easy to disassemble to clean, and it comes with a small spoon brush to clean out the lower and upper blades. It looks nice on my counter and matches my coffee maker. Very happy. Looking forward to freshly ground coffee from now on. — Capt.

Get it on sale at Amazon for $56.45.

Here's a sleek, no-frills coffee maker that will make your coffee-making experience a breeze in the mornings.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

This is a great little coffee machine. The quality seems good, it is programmable and a great size, and it works well. The product has a nice feel to it. The top has a nicely shaped lid which opens from the side. There is plenty of room to fill with water without feeling cramped or having to maneuver. I like the buttons and their little lights. The five cups of coffee come out quite hot, and the burner stays on for a couple of hours. We originally bought one for a bedroom and liked it so much we bought another. The cord is not exceptionally long, so keep that in mind. Overall, a very nice product at a good price. — Nox

Get it on Amazon starting for $34.99.

For those that have a Keurig, here's the deal of the week. 96 Wild Mountain Blueberry K-cup pods from Vermont's top respected coffee brand.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

Until recently, I'd never been much of a coffee drinker except for the occasional seasonal latte but with my very active twin toddlers, I needed something to be able to stay awake and function all day. I had purchased a sampler pack and discovered that I enjoyed the Green Mountain Coffee flavors the best and that flavored coffee appealed to my taste buds the most. — Kristin B

The batch is on sale at Amazon for $30.24.

Editor's note: some reviews have been edited for length and clarity.