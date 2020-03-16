Can I Make My Employees Pay For A Work Trip They Don't Want To Attend During The Pandemic, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Can I Charge My Employees For The Cost Of An Offsite They Don't Want To Attend Because Of The COVID-19 Pandemic?

I'm the CEO of a Bay Area startup. We are very scrappy and have 18 employees. Strictly due to culture fit, NOT discrimination, they are all between the ages of 21-27… I myself am only 28. When these employees started, I told them the expectation is that there will be chaos and they need to roll with the punches. They all agreed. This is just part of being disrupters. One thing I find immensely important is face time. So when COVID began I told them they were only to work from home if they were actually feeling sick. I got some grumbles but none of them are sick so clearly it wasn't a problem. Now there is an issue which is that I booked a weekend offsite to go to Vegas. My employees will all be sharing rooms meant for 2 people (3 employees to each room.) I encouraged them to share beds and bring sleeping bags. There are no women at the company so we don't need to worry about women being made uncomfortable with sharing beds with men. Up until now they were fine with this but now they are pushing back, saying they don't feel safe flying, and they don't want to share rooms. The problem is I cannot get a refund on this offsite. So I told them if they don't want to come for any reason, their portion of the offsite cost will be deducted from their pay which includes a percentage of food/alcohol consumed by those in attendance… I did say that if any of them had a doctors note for an existing medical condition they would be exempt from the penalty, but none of them even claimed to have a condition.

A full 100% of commenters on the r/AmItheButtface subreddit vote that the letter writer is the jerk here. "'They probably wouldn't die if they got it' is NOT a good excuse for dismissing your employees' safety and valid concerns," writes one of them. "I hope they all quit or someone gets sick and sues you." Read the rest of their answers.

What Should I Have Said When My Boss Asked Me How Many People I've Slept With?

I recently got a new boss and things have gotten weird. To kick off her experience, she hosted a series of team bonding activities which included a lot of happy hours and lunches. During the happy hours, she would consume a lot of alcohol and make sexual jokes/comments. It didn't really bother me and I'll admit I found myself chuckling a few times, but after several weeks of happy hours I realized things we're going too far. At our last outing, she literally asked everyone there how many sexual partners they'd had, and if we shied away from answering she booed us until we acquiesced. I didn't know what to say so I just made up a number to get out of the line of questioning. She also asked if we preferred oral or hand jobs. I wanted to leave but I felt pressured to stay because those who attend the happy hours seem to get more perks — flexible hours, work from home days, etc. I don't know what to do. I feel like since I originally laughed/engaged in the more surface level sexual jokes/comments, now I'm part of the problem.

Alison Green urges the letter writer to talk to human resources and not feel bad about laughing at first. "First, it's really common for people to laugh/act okay with this kind of thing even when they're not, because work dynamics can make it uncomfortable to do otherwise," she writes. "Second, you're allowed to change your mind." Read the rest of her answer.

Was My Boyfriend Really Doing Me A Favor When He Falsely Told His Family I'm Nagging Him To Get Engaged?

I have been living with my boyfriend for two years, and as far as I am concerned, our relationship is perfect. I have no interest in marriage; I never did. I like the fact that we get up every morning and make the free choice to be with each other… My boyfriend's mom and sister hinted about marriage several times and even asked my boyfriend directly, but I always assumed he shut that down. I now find out from his sister that my boyfriend told his family I've been "nagging him for a ring" but he's just not ready to make a commitment. When I confronted my boyfriend about this outrageous lie, he said his family would consider me weird and unnatural and blame me for the fact that we're not married. This way "he can take the heat." I'm livid. Not only did he reduce me to the ugliest possible stereotype — the pathetic, simpering girlfriend nagging for a diamond — but he did it behind my back. He insists he's protecting me and painting himself as the villain, but I want him to set the record straight immediately. He refuses to do so, and when I said I would, he said it's not my place to interfere with his family. Should I tell them? Or do I have to live with this slander hanging over my head?

Carolyn Hax asks whether the letter writer's boyfriend acknowledged the letter writer's point that he was reducing her to a stereotype. "I am not sure I could stay with someone who did that to me: who would neither acknowledge harm done nor honor my request to make me whole," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Continue To Pry Into Why My Friend Has Gained Weight?

My close friend (a 28-year-old man) married a wonderful guy three years ago. They were both very fit. The husband is still fit, but my friend has gained a shocking amount of weight. (I'm talking 100 pounds!) I am really concerned for his health. When I mentioned my worry to his husband, he patted my friend's huge belly and said: "More of him to love." Should I let this go, or try to find out what's going on?

Philip Galanes kindly tells the letter writer to back off. "[T]he intensity of our curiosity about a subject does not make it our business if it is not," he writes. "And your friend's body is none of yours." Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Convince My Stepdaughter To Reschedule Her Birth So It's Not On My Birthday?

My birthday is April 9. In my family, birthdays have always been big celebrations, an all-day event beginning with breakfast and ending well into the evening. This year I turn 65 and have been planning a special celebration. My stepdaughter is pregnant with her second child, who was due in mid-April. However, she has now scheduled herself to be induced on, you can guess, April 9. I feel like she and her soon-to-arrive daughter are stealing my special day from me. I enjoy being the center of attention and being spoiled one day a year, but from now on, the focus will always be on the child. I have a great relationship with my stepdaughter and don't want to harm that, but how can I convince her to change the scheduled birthdate?

Danny M. Lavery informs the letter writer that they cannot ask their stepdaughter to change the scheduled birthdate. "Find ways to treat yourself that do not involve demanding that everyone you're related to drop everything for 24 hours, and accept that no one else will ever be as committed to spoiling yourself as you are," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Doesn't Everyone Lick Their Knife At The End Of A Meal?

I have licked my knife after meals all my life. Whenever my friend "Jill" and I are at a restaurant together, she tells me how gross it is and looks away. Doesn't everyone do this?

Annie Lane points out that licking a knife is dangerous. "Why not scrape the food off your knife with your fork instead?" she asks. "It's safer and more sightly." Read the rest of her answer.