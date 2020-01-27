Was I A Jerk For Asking My Cousin To Dye Her Hair Or Wear A Wig For My Wedding, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Was I A Jerk For Asking My Cousin To Dye Her Hair Or Wear A Wig To Go With My Wedding Colors?

My 24 f bridsemaid [sic] / cousin Ella 26 f is to be in my wedding party in June. The ongoing issue is that my wedding has a blue and green peacock theme and guests have been asked to follow this colour scheme with their clothes. Hair wasn't originally included at all in the colour scheme but my cousin Ella has natural bright ginger hair. I would never ask someone to permemnantly [sic] change their hair for my wedding, I know that would be bonkers so I suggested some temporary hair dye, but Ella argued that she has been growing her hair for 6 years and doesn't want to risk the colour not washing out. I thought this was ridiculous because it literally says washes out in like 14 washes… So I gave up on that avenue and suggested a wig, it is 1 day 1 single day and there are some amazing wigs these days, I had a look on Instagram and you wouldn't even be able to tell. But she said she would feel self conscious and weird wearing a wig and that because her hair is butt length that it might sit weird on her head. So she won't dye it, and won't cover it up. I really don't want to come across as a bridezilla but butt length flaming red hair will destroy the wedding photos, and ruin the colour scheme completely. I'm at a loss, I can't cut her from the wedding because my mom would murder me but I can't have freaking Merida ruining the photos, AITA for asking this of her for just 1 single day?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit are basically unanimous in declaring the letter writer the asshole, and a bridezilla. "Your wedding guests shouldn't need to adhere to a strict dress code color scheme and people shouldn't be asked to subdue their natural hair color or other traits outside of your control," writes one of them. Read the rest of their answers.

Is It Reasonable For My Boss To Require Everyone To Camp Instead Of Staying In Hotels On Work Trips?

I started on staff at a small environmental/conservation nonprofit. My coworkers and I are PR, fundraising, and outreach staff. All of us are brand new due to turnover. Today we received an email from our boss that says: "When we are traveling for work, we try, when possible, to stay at a state park — cabins in the winter, camping 'normally' in the summer since most cabins are booked for a week. The state agency responsible for camping fees provides us a waiver so that we stay for free. Print this waiver." … I know at least one of my new coworkers feels as I do — we're not going to camp alone in a park in a tent. I can't believe this. Advice?!?! P.S. Even if we book a cabin (which have limited availability), we'd have to take bedding, etc. And our boss has previously told us that many of the state cabins have bed bug problems.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that the letter writer's boss is being absolutely unreasonable. "You need to show up for business meetings rested, washed, and productive — which an awful lot of people would not be after sleeping in a tent," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Do I Tell My Girlfriend The Massive Back Tattoo She Got Of My Face For My Birthday Is Too Much For Me?

I've been together with my GF (we'll call her Kim) for a little over 8 months now. We don't live together but she only lives about a 5 minute walk from me. I would have described the relationship before this week as pretty slow. Neither of us really wanted any big commitments yet so outside of date nights, netflix and occasional hook ups the relationship has been pretty laid back. That was until this last weekend. My birthday was Saturday and my brother came to town and we were gonna have a small party. I invited Kim obviously and she seemed really excited. Kim claimed she had spent over a month thinking about what to give me after I supervised her with a pretty expensive present for her birthday… Well, Saturday comes and we were having a party with about 9 people. Kim made a big show about getting everyone together because she wanted to give me her present in front of everyone. Well, this is where things get crazy. For my "birthday present", Kim got a MASSIVE tattoo on her back. Of my face. Underneath my face there is text saying "Mine forever". The silence was deafening, it didn't help that the tattoo was not even half done. I was not ready for this and I had to go into the other room just to breathe... This is completely out of my comfort zone and I have no clue what to do… Before Saturday I did feel a spark with her. I did like her a lot. But this is all just way to [sic] much. Any advice on what I should or can do here would be appreciated.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit mostly urge the letter writer to break up with Kim. "I hope one day she looks back at this moment, cringing," writes one of them. "Because what she did was so short-sighted and, quite frankly stupid, that I am not surprised everyone in the room went silent." Read the rest of their answers.

Is It Okay To Opt Out Of Taking Care Of One's Kids Before 9 AM If You're Not A Morning Person?

My husband and I have a baby and a toddler. As children do, they wake up ridiculously early (about 5 or 6), and the baby is still nursing a couple times a night. Waking up so early every single day is brutal and exhausting, especially since I do it alone. My husband has opted out of early morning wake-ups because he is not a morning person. He doesn't go to sleep at night until 1 or 2 a.m., and then he wakes up around 9, and needs to drink coffee alone for at least an hour before he feels able to engage. Prior to kids, I woke up a bit before him each day, but I'm not by nature a morning person either. I understand that mornings suck, but my opinion is that it comes with the territory when having young children. Am I wrong to expect him to adjust his sleeping schedule to fit with the new habits of our family? I've suggested he take a sleeping aid to fall asleep earlier, but he's opposed to that idea.

[Slate]

Rumaan Alam opines that the letter writer's husband needs to grow up. "He needs to figure out how to put himself to bed, how to wake himself up, and how to get enough sleep, or how to survive on what he manages to get, despite having two little alarm clocks on hand," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

May I Decide Not To Give My Husband A Funeral Because I Don't Want All His Illegitimate Children To Come?

I have been married for 37 years. During that time, my husband has cheated on me and fathered several children. As we have grown older, I have begun to think about final arrangements. If he dies, would I be wrong for not giving him a funeral or memorial service or having one for his sisters and brothers? I feel it would be disrespectful to me if the children that resulted from his affairs, and possibly their mothers, were there. Although my daughters love their father, I believe they would support my decisions.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren gives the letter writer permission not to host a funeral for her husband. "If his sisters, brothers, mistresses and their children would like to give him one, they can assume the responsibility," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Do I Tell My Friend I Don't Want The Painting They Painted Of My Cat In A Star Wars Costume?

A few weeks ago, I went to hang out with a friend of mine and we had dinner and chatted for most of the evening. While at their house, I noticed that they'd been working on a painting of two cats dressed up in military regalia (akin to one of those joke Renaissance-style pet paintings that you can buy online). They were making this painting for another friend, and I politely complimented their work before moving the conversation elsewhere. Yesterday, out of the blue, I received a photo from this friend of a brand-new canvas with a painting of my own cat wearing Kylo Ren's costume from Star Wars with a First Order symbol in the background. Prudie, I hate this painting. I hate that it's my cat. I hate that it's the First Order, the Star Wars analogue to Nazis. I hate that in the near future this painting will be in my possession. I hate everything about it. I wish I had never seen it… What do I do? I would rather quit my job and move across the country and assume a new identity than hang this painting anywhere in my house, let alone in my living room or a common area. I equally dread the idea of having this friend confront me about not hanging up the painting.

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery urges the letter writer to directly tell their friend they don't want the painting. "Nip this in the bud," he writes. "You have every right to object to a painting you did not solicit, and your friend needs to be able to accept that with good grace." Read the rest of his answer.

