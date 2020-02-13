In the foreground, we have Bella Hadid strutting down the runway for the Marc Jacobs fashion show. But when you peer closer into the background, there are some quite unusual things happening — you see one woman sprinting down the catwalk, two frozen in their pose, and one woman clawing at the air as if she's fighting an invisible foe.

All of this was intentional though and was part of the design of Marc Jacobs fashion show, which corporated different forms of performance.

You can also see another performance from the show here: