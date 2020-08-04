A Large Explosion Just Took Place In Beirut. The Footage Is Terrifying
The source of the explosion was apparently a fire at firecracker warehouse near the port in Beirut.
The source of the explosion was apparently a fire at firecracker warehouse near the port in Beirut.
Teens on TikTok have begun mercilessly mocking the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" playwright.
We were two or three weeks into building a cabin when the first two-by-four became the target of a sudden, white-hot flash of anger.
The source of the explosion was apparently a fire at firecracker warehouse near the port in Beirut.
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
Tim Maughan's disturbing future predictions have had an unfortunate habit of coming true.
Donald Trump dumped $400 million into his clubs in Aberdeen and Turnberry. Now, lawmakers in Edinburgh want to investigate him for money laundering.
It's sheer, unbridled delight in its purest form.
Murders are up in big cities this summer. Here are seven possible reasons why.
Shared exclusively on Dazed, peep the first stunning images from the book of IRL locations with Anderson's aesthetic, and an extract from the beloved director himself.
This poor puppy messed with the wrong full-grown dog.
Gold medalist Katie Ledecky demonstrates how to swim the length of a pool without spilling a full glass of chocolate milk.
Three men stuck on tiny Pikelot Island after their boat ran out of fuel and strayed off course spotted by Australian and US military aircraft
Everyone just seemed a lot happier in that decade.
When a baby is born on an international flight, where the plane is registered and the airspace it's in can determine the child's citizenship.
A hilariously diabolical amusement park owner made a maze that guests can't escape.
This couple went a little too deep into the Hydroxychloroquine dark web and it melted their brains in this hilarious sketch.
My biggest fear was the bathrooms.
It's funny because it's sadly true.
The Hacksmith put two jet engines on the back of their canoe and had the time of their life.
The notorious subreddit trafficked in violent rhetoric, growing a prodigious following over five years. Here's how — and why — Reddit finally shut it down.
After leaving the Children of God, I was so proud to join the Army. But then I had to ask myself: Was I trading one culture of blind obedience for another?
The best safety videos are the ones that incorporate MC Hammers' "Can't Touch This."
A book by Seyward Darby reveals how white nationalist women weaponize motherhood to mask their hateful message.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
How a sacred object from the Pueblo of Acoma turned up at a Paris auction house, and how the tribe fought for its return.
How does an obsidian, a quartz and a manmade ceramic fare against a 60,000 PSI waterjet?
Zoom doesn't have to be all drudgery.
Americans seeking outdoor getaways in the pandemic bought up all the pools, tents, kayaks and trampolines.
You never realize the importance of certain roles in moviemaking until you're missing them on set.
Schools are essential to the functioning of our society, and that makes teachers essential workers.
A 200-watt laser is basically a death ray.
The movie has an enticing premise — a man gets preserved in a jar in early 20th century and wakes up 100 years later in contemporary Brooklyn — but does the rest of the movie live up to its zany premise? Here's what the reviews say.
Forty-five days to close the deal.
Yes, all of these solutions for re-opening schools sound totally feasible and not at all ridiculous.
It appeared, at first, to be a tragedy. Posts on Twitter on Saturday proclaimed a person who taught at Arizona State University died of COVID-19.
Do Minions have sex and reproduce? And how? I hope you're ready for an in-depth "Despicable Me" physiology lesson, because you need to understand exactly how this works.
The perfect veneer of parenthood is cracking underneath the pressure of the pandemic.
Get ready for an incredibly long list of incredibly long takes. These are some of the most unforgettable unbroken shots in cinema history.
Queer Appalachia highlights important social issues affecting a vulnerable region — and collects donations from followers.
Kier, a therapist and family vlogger, had wise, moving thoughts about what it means to be a parent.
When everything feels like it's spiraling out of control, accumulating more stuff offers the illusion of order. But it becomes a high some people can't stop chasing.
Yes it makes your accounts secure, but did you know Ronald Reagan and nuclear codes are a part of the history?
The US and Russia are just months from seeing the New START nuclear agreement expire. The arms control era is near its end.
A man in Texas helps police find missing people. He's spent three decades working on the hardest, coldest case of all: his daughter's murder. Has he finally solved it?
Half of the ordinary matter of the universe had escaped detection for decades and are finally being accounted for.
In Japan, you can pay private agents called "wakaresaseya" to seduce your spouse or their partner.
