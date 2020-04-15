BBC Weatherman Closes Off His Forecast With Unexpected Drum Cover Of BBC's Outro Music
It's cloudy with 100% chance of a drum solo in the afternoon.
[Via Twitter]
It's cloudy with 100% chance of a drum solo in the afternoon.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
A few weeks ago, National Guardsmen in the state got an impossible assignment — construct a hospital four days. And then they pulled it off.
I-Min Lee gives us the story behind the mysterious fitness benchmark.
An Australian man who bought 4,800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 liters of hand sanitizer got a rude awakening when he tried to get a refund.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
Particle physicists have released the results of a decade-long search, taking us a crucial step closer toward understanding where all of the universe's antimatter has gone.
The one-acre island comes with a well-preserved historic cottage, dock and sandy beach.
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
European countries easing lockdown restrictions are taking wildly different approaches. Can they all be right?
Madhvi Aya worked long hours in the emergency room of a hospital in Brooklyn that was battered by the coronavirus. Then she caught the virus herself.
Thomas the terrier got a hold of some candy teeth and it's an amusing sight to see.
Here are the nations where the people who are worth more than $30 million are residing.
When my mother was diagnosed with cancer, she didn't want chemo. Instead, she tried every other potion under the sun.
Can't quite reach that knot in your back? Vertiball solves that need. Mount it on a wall and lean up against it to work out all your toughest knots. It's 23 percent off now!
Aussie Jarrad Young completed an eye-popping 2,806 push-ups in one hour — a world record.
Rumored Nazi treasure, a dark Bohemian lake, an unsuspecting TV crew — and a brilliant spy to put it all together.
Many of the Quibi shows that have come out seem pretty insane in terms of its premises, but we are still having a hard time not seeing this as a parody.
It's cloudy with 100% chance of a drum solo in the afternoon.
Accidents involving exotic vehicles are easy fodder for headlines, but, often, that's only the start of the story.
The laugh track was once ubiquitous in sitcoms — why is that no longer the case?
How does our universe work? Scientist Stephen Wolfram opens up his ongoing Wolfram Physics Project to a global effort. His team will livestream work in progress, post working materials, release software tools and hold educational programs.
Last December, around 100 tourists set out for New Zealand's Whakaari / White Island. It was supposed to be a routine six-hour tour, including the highlight: a quick hike into the island's otherworldly caldera. Then the volcano exploded.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This Dodge Charger has a shockingly rinky-dink frame as the owner apparently welded in some rusted boxed steel as a quick fix, according to The Drive.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
We tend to think of old Hollywood stars as elegant and glamorized and refined — but turns out many had quite a potty mouth.
After watching coronavirus unfold in China and then the US right afterward, I'm struggling with the right way to monitor this disease.
The first thing you should know? The dates, as we know them, have nothing to do with safety.
Is he dog, or is he helicopter?
"Pilot did not correctly close the latch and after take off. We had to turn around and secure the luggage before departing again!"
Forget about "Love Shack." "Mr. Brightside" is actually the B-52s' best song ever.
The pandemic-driven demand spike is more hiccup than disruption. But for regional grain economies, it's a grueling, make-or-break test.
This corgi really loves whipped cream, slowly slithering towards the beloved treat.
Scientists are working hard to understand the extent to which antibodies provide protection against COVID-19.
It has a 4.7-inch screen and a home button with Touch ID. It's available for preorder starting on April 17th, and it'll ship on April 24th.
Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has some friendly words for California governor Gavin Newsom — though mainly because it "makes Don Jr. upset."
"Fat drunk and stupid is no way to go through life…
#SavingABuckAtYourExpense," the (quickly deleted) post read, in part.
"Copper is truly a gift from Mother Nature in that the human race has been using it for over eight millennia."
This is like a comedic sketch come to life.
Microalgae is rich in protein, amino acids, fatty acids and vitamins. Should we all be eating it?
Things have been stressful lately, so give mom some nice scented candles for Mother's Day. After all, it's less than a month away.
– "I think the Australian wildfires are gonna be the defining feature of 2020."
– "Yeah… not even a little bit."
In her nine months on the job, Grisham never held a White House press briefing.
CNBC tracked down some of the film's scientific advisors to ask about its scientific rigor and how they're thinking about it today.
The best way to exercise is to do so is horizontally.
Any person age 17 to 24 who was claimed as a dependent won't be eligible for the $1,200 payment or the $500 child bonus.
Under the moniker VIASA, or Vehículos Industriales y Agrícolas, these European-born Jeeps weren't ever sold in North America, and one would be hard pressed to find one for sale on either side of the Atlantic.
The driver survived the accident, but we sincerely hope they're okay.
The empty strip, shut down for the first time since the JFK assassination, shows the striking toll the coronavirus crisis has taken on fun and leisure.
Unlike any fortification on earth, the Deep Underground Command Center was intended to withstand multiple direct hits from giant nukes on Doomsday.