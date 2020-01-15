Last year, we were graced with the presence of the magnificent disaster that was "Cats," a movie so bad that critics had a field day getting their claws out and tearing it apart. And now, just two weeks into 2020, it seems we have been rewarded with another one of these cinematic misfires with Robert Downey Jr.'s "Dolittle."

The movie is a reboot of the "Doctor Dolittle" films, which centers around Dr. John Dolittle, a doctor who can speak to animals. The movie, directed by "Syriana" director (??) Stephen Gaghan, has been plagued with reshoots and delays, and now, judging by the scathing reviews of the final product — one critic called it "the first worst movie of 2020" — we can start to understand why. Here is our roundup of the most vicious, funny lines from the reviews that dropped today:

"Just when I thought Dolittle couldn't get any less funny or idiotic, Robert Downey Jr. sticks his arms up a dragon's asshole. And I do mean that literally." [io9]

"The 1967 'Doctor Dolittle' was also a troubled, costly failure, so you could say this one is following in a classic tradition, of sorts. Mostly, Dolittle is further proof (as if any more were needed) that a recognizable IP and a budget well north of $100 million are no guarantee of a film anyone would want to sit through." [Birth.Movies.Death]

"[T]his exorbitantly expensive January toss-off, which could prove satisfying for certain sickos and freaks out there who have, post-Cats, become hooked on cinematic car crashes involving digitized faunae." [Vanity Fair]

"Even the actor's [Robert Downey Jr.] legendary charisma, which this project sorely needed, gets tamped down by making a depressed widower the hero of a kiddie movie and by having that widower mumble in an accent that's possibly Welsh, perhaps Irish, maybe Scottish, but definitely the enemy of comedy." [The Wrap]

"Dolittle is the kind of bad movie that puts the badness of other films in perspective. The current bad movie du jour, Cats, is bizarre and alarming, but at least it's consistent in its presentation of a nightmarish world populated only by weirdly sexual human-cat hybrids. Cats is deranged, but it's still something. Dolittle, in contrast, is nothing — except an unpleasant mess." [ScreenCrush]

"[T]his latest 'Dolittle' is downright sloppy." [Variety]

"In what feels like a corporate panic, co-writer and director Stephen Gaghan's franchise hopeful trades charm for noise, and wit for a climactic dragon colonoscopy (don't ask, don't tell)." [Chicago Tribune]

"Though the film centers on the veterinarian from Hugh Lofting's classic children's books, it feels more like it's been tended to by an aggressive taxidermist, chopped into bits and assembled into a shape that barely makes sense." [Polygon]

"Amidst what feels like the fingerprints of a thousand studio executives, it's also nearly impossible to nail down the original intentions of the director who actually made it[.]" [EW]

"It won't charm or amuse you particularly but it's not a catastrophe, the highest praise I can muster." [The Guardian]

"No doctor can cure what ails this Dolittle." [The Hollywood Reporter]

"Everyone has at least one movie that they watched on repeat throughout their childhood that they know, without a doubt, isn't as good as they remember […] Universal's new Dolittle film, starring Robert Downey Jr., is another one of these wonky flicks, but it happens to be hitting theaters about 15 years too late." [Comicbook]

"To put it bluntly, 'Dolittle' is a mess." [ComingSoon]

"Dolittle is the kind of film made to the [sic] appeal to what Hollywood deems the lowest common denominator of audiences, to hell with smart writing and messages that treat children like human beings. We have to get that dragon fart joke in there." [SlashFilm]

"The only thing 'Dolittle' does well is out-bomb the infamous bomb 'Doctor Dolittle,' and that is one for the history books." [Los Angeles Times]

And if you're not ready to brave 'Dolittle' in theaters, watch the trailer here: