Baby Yoda is merely the latest in a long line of cute, green cartoon characters in the cultural canon. Baby Yoda's predecessors include Mike Wazowski (from "Monsters, Inc."), Shrek and Kermit, which led one internet user to ask — what would it look like if you combined these characters?

The result is an absolute abomination:



Because we hate ourselves, let's rank the three most cursed combos here:

3. Kermit body/Shrek head

Jim Carrey's "The Mask," but somehow more disconcerting:



2. Kermit body/Baby Yoda head

ET, on LSD.



1. Shrek body/Baby Yoda head

Help.



[Via Twitter]