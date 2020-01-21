This Combination Matrix Of Baby Yoda, Shrek, Mike Wazowski And Kermit Will Haunt Your Dreams
Baby Yoda is merely the latest in a long line of cute, green cartoon characters in the cultural canon. Baby Yoda's predecessors include Mike Wazowski (from "Monsters, Inc."), Shrek and Kermit, which led one internet user to ask — what would it look like if you combined these characters?
The result is an absolute abomination:
Because we hate ourselves, let's rank the three most cursed combos here:
3. Kermit body/Shrek head
Jim Carrey's "The Mask," but somehow more disconcerting:
2. Kermit body/Baby Yoda head
ET, on LSD.
1. Shrek body/Baby Yoda head
Help.
[Via Twitter]