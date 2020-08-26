Average Daily Coronavirus Cases In The United States Vs. Canada, Visualized
At present, there have been more than 5.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and nearly 126,000 cases in Canada — but how are things going on a per capita basis when comparing states with provinces and territories?
Redditor Door_Ecstatic compared the numbers from the COVID-19 Data Repository by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University with CTV's provincial COVID-19 data and mapped out the seven-day average of cases per one million people, with light orange indicating a low rate of infection and black indicating a high rate.
In comparison to their neighbor to the south, Canada's provinces and territories have had relatively few coronavirus cases — notably, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Newfoundland have recorded zero cases over the past week.
In contrast, many states in the US have been averaging over a thousand new cases per day, with Mississippi having the highest case count per capita in the US at 287.7 cases per million, far surpassing Manitoba — the Canadian province with the most cases per capita — which has 28 cases per million, according to CTV.
[Via Reddit]