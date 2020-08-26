At present, there have been more than 5.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and nearly 126,000 cases in Canada — but how are things going on a per capita basis when comparing states with provinces and territories?

Redditor Door_Ecstatic compared the numbers from the COVID-19 Data Repository by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University with CTV's provincial COVID-19 data and mapped out the seven-day average of cases per one million people, with light orange indicating a low rate of infection and black indicating a high rate.

In comparison to their neighbor to the south, Canada's provinces and territories have had relatively few coronavirus cases — notably, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Newfoundland have recorded zero cases over the past week.

In contrast, many states in the US have been averaging over a thousand new cases per day, with Mississippi having the highest case count per capita in the US at 287.7 cases per million, far surpassing Manitoba — the Canadian province with the most cases per capita — which has 28 cases per million, according to CTV.



[Via Reddit]