Someone Used Neural Networks To Upscale An 1895 Film To 4K 60 FPS, And The Result Is Really Quite Astounding
The Lumière Brothers' 1895 short "Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat" is one of the most famous film clips in history — you've almost certainly seen the 50-second movie at some point in your life. But just to refresh your memory, here's the clip again:
YouTuber Denis Shiryaev wanted to update the look of the clip, so — with the help of several neural networks — he upscaled the clip to 4K resolution and 60 FPS. The result is something else:
[Via Reddit]