ENHANCE!

Digg · Updated:

The Lumière Brothers' 1895 short "Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat" is one of the most famous film clips in history — you've almost certainly seen the 50-second movie at some point in your life. But just to refresh your memory, here's the clip again:


YouTuber Denis Shiryaev wanted to update the look of the clip, so — with the help of several neural networks — he upscaled the clip to 4K resolution and 60 FPS. The result is something else:


[Via Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

CALCULATIONS AND CO-SIGNS

2 diggs aeon.co

Should philosophy express the national character of a people? Bertrand Russell's "scientific" philosophy was a bulwark against nationalism.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample