The Lumière Brothers' 1895 short "Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat" is one of the most famous film clips in history — you've almost certainly seen the 50-second movie at some point in your life. But just to refresh your memory, here's the clip again:



YouTuber Denis Shiryaev wanted to update the look of the clip, so — with the help of several neural networks — he upscaled the clip to 4K resolution and 60 FPS. The result is something else:



[Via Reddit]