I'm no tech expert — far from it — but I've been live-blogging the live Apple events this fall to help bring you the most important announcements about new iPhones, iPads and other iFeatures. And there's been a lot of new stuff this year, from the new Apple Watch to the iPhone 12 and all its accompanying updates.

But even though there's more new tech than we could possibly hope to afford or use — and though my fingers ache from typing at the speed of Tim Cook — Apple will not release us. They have more to deliver.

We do know, however, what we're getting today. While we aren't expecting any crazy new products to gawk at, Apple is doing something pretty innovative: for the first time, it's releasing a Mac with a proprietary Apple CPU. It's related to the A14 chip that Apple announced in its prior events this fall, which can be found in the iPhone 12 and the new iPad Air. The Apple chip isn't only their own: it's supposedly a uniquely high-performing one that will suck up less energy than most.

It's also expected that Apple will give us a release date for the new operating system, named Big Sur. It should be a significant change to the way things look now, so we'll be curious to see it in action.

We'll be watching the live event and updating this page with all the important intel it brings, so follow along with us here.