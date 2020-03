As MLB teams take the practice fields for spring training, ESPN has been mic'ing up some players during the games.

Here's the Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo predicting the pitcher was about to throw him him a fastball because "I've only seen one today from him" and then walloping it into center field:

"Feeling a heater right here because I've only seen one today from him." @ARizzo44 called it. pic.twitter.com/ebcRqr65RN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020



[Via ESPN]