Celebrities Then And Now, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

Three young Palestinians describe their experiences growing up amidst conflict

Delano had already spent time documenting the work of several teams of scientists at Escudero, a Chilean research base in Antarctica. Next he would travel farther south aboard a Chilean navy cargo ship called the AP Aquiles. He and everyone else were scheduled to return April 13. Then came the coronavirus.

Gelinck plays into our curiosity that comes from seeing how people have aged. Getting old is inevitable, so how has it changed people who are in the spotlight?

Exploring the interplay between revelation and concealment, Malka explains how her images—intimate, yet obscured—mirror the logic of getting to know others

With a portfolio spanning multiple photographic genres - fashion, editorial, portraiture, landscape, still life - it seems like no subject is too daunting for Toby Coulson to document. It's probably his insatiable interest in the beauty and strangeness of the ordinary that makes the London-based photographer's work so charming. He stumbles upon these visual treasures by chance, stating that "the joy of photography is to wander with a camera, encountering unknown people and places ahead."

