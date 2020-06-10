Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Minneapolis councilmembers took a remarkable step in pledging to disband its police department. Other cities are heeding demands to reduce police resources.
From "The New York Times" and CrossFit to the L.A. Galaxy and "Vanderpump Rules," people are losing their jobs over racist or racially insensitive behavior. Here are all of them.
New Zealand wants parents to talk to their children about pornography, so they went about it in this, um, unorthodox ad.
For a second, we thought the bison had the upper hand, but we were quickly proven wrong.
I was a police officer for nearly ten years and I was a bastard. We all were.
As the 31st anniversary of TV's "Seinfeld" approaches, let's take a look at what science has to say about its most memorable episodes.
We can barely see the runway, let alone fathom how he pulled off this perfect landing.
India, Brazil and South Africa have some of the world's most alarming COVID-19 trends.
The working day was once ruled by time-wasting meetings and how much time we spent at our desks. When coronavirus sent everyone home, everything changed
Most Republican senators weren't keen on hearing about President Trump's controversial tweet.
"I wish I was black, today more than ever," says one.
Here's how the league's shortened, travel-free format will affect those involved, from LeBron James to Mike D'Antoni
When real life becomes dripping wet comedy.
Facebook paid a cybersecurity firm six figures to develop a zero-day in Tails to identify a man who extorted and threatened girls.
Never send a dog to do a raccoon's job.
It sounds counterintuitive, but explosives are apparently a well-used technique in quelling fires.
Section 230 is the legal foundation of social media, and it's under attack.
They thought they were scamming her. They were woefully wrong.
The HTC Vive VR headset turned this 81-year-old man into a cage fighter.
In the late 2000s, Donald Glover's now-legendary video team were the best thing on YouTube. They were just the last to realize it
As millions of Floridians apply for unemployment benefits, they're realizing that the state's unemployment system is uniquely horrible. Here's how it got so bad.
The story behind a charged acronym.
Don't try to trick this 2-year-old Frenchie out of treats.
The US financial system could be on the cusp of calamity. This time, we might not be able to save it.
It took many hours but this Harry Potter fan successfully played "Hedwig's Flight" on his washing machine.
Gaurav Agrawal, a scientist and amateur photographer living in San Diego, couldn't believe it when he suddenly started seeing a photograph he took last summer popping up on the news.
What we've learned from recent incidents on Facebook, Reddit, and NextDoor. Leaving it all to the community can replicate offline injustice.
After Jacinda Ardern revealed she danced upon hearing the news that the country had no more active cases of COVID-19, it seemed fitting that someone would insert her into the dance scene from "Love Actually."
Because watching "The Help" to understand racism is about as useful as, say, watching "The Help" to understand racism.
Over the past seven years, Camden, New Jersey's police department has undertaken some of the most far-reaching police reforms in the country.
SpaceX developed several rocket designs that never came to fruition. Here are the abandoned plans that never got off the ground.
The insiders at Condé Nast's prestigious food outlet say nonwhite employees are socially slighted and unable to access the same professional networks as their white peers.
The stimulus checks were meant to get average Americans through the lockdown, but those $1,200 payouts were small change compared with the billions in tax breaks the CARES Act handed out to the country's wealthiest.
And why the skyline of the capital may soon change.
This is how the pandemic's toll in 25 cities and regions compares with hurricanes, heat waves and the Spanish flu.
Searching for a solution has its ups and downs.
Karsten Runquist explores the infamous 2007 SNL skit that codified millennial humor as this weird and vaguely disturbing phenomenon that's difficult to understand from the outside looking in.
Production designer Lee Ha Jun built the house in "Parasite" from scratch based on sketches drawn by director Bong Joon-Ho. Here's the story of how it all came together.
The 1939 classic film's "racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today," an HBO Max spokesperson said.
Max Frosh attempts to identify a stock photo model and goes on a wild ride.
Birds that are pinker tend to be healthier and more sought after by mates, but they also are more apt to start food fights.
POLITICO spoke to 10 National Guardsmen who have taken part in the protest response across the country since the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.
Eric Barone couldn't get hired by gaming companies, so he decided to make his own game.
These criticisms, which describe a flawed institution that tokenized its biggest stars, culminated on Monday evening when Adam Rapoport resigned from his position as BA's Editor-in-Chief. "They all deserve better," he wrote on Instagram.
Rumors of roving bands of Antifa have followed small protests all over the United States. Why are people so ready to believe them?
This squirrel did not want to be saved.