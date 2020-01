DOING ALL THE HEAVY LIFTING

We've never noticed this before Twitter user @auntanxiety pointed it out, but the best moment of "Kate & Leopold" is hands down when Natasha Lyonne totally messes up the action of pressing an elevator button.

my favorite moment in "Kate & Leopold" pic.twitter.com/dif1I6P52G — nolan (@auntanxiety) January 25, 2020

And Lyonne isn't alone in this — apparently, Harrison Ford also had trouble with the elevator button in "The Fugitive":

Harrison Ford did it too!! pic.twitter.com/pqHeQzHLXc — Jeremy Simser (@JeremySimser) January 25, 2020



[Via Twitter]