Two Guys Perform a-ha's 'Take On Me' On Their Washing Machine And It Kind Of Slaps
Two guys put off doing laundry to perform the classic 1980s song "Take on Me" by a-ha with their washing machine's sound effects.
After my parents got divorced, Dad began a slow slide into isolation. Eventually he found consolation in the darkest corners of the web. Can I help him get back out?
As humans remain stuck inside or socially distanced, trillions of buzzing cicadas will burst out of the ground across the U.S. between now and summer 2021. It's already starting.
"Here I come, world!"
Sometimes a little aid from a machinery goes a long way.
In 2006, Nouriel Roubini warned that the US housing market was about to collapse. Today, he predicts that the coronavirus pandemic has put the world on a path to a decade-spanning "Greater Depression."
Every network and streamer has been searching for a series that can become the next piece of monoculture, but so far nothing has captured the world's attention like the fight for the Iron Throne.
Sarah Cooper. who has mastered lip-syncing Donald Trump's many gaffes regarding the coronavirus pandemic, returns again to mock his revelation that he "tested positively towards negative."
Many have said Michael Jordan suffered from food poisoning during the iconic "Flu Game," but the man responsible for the pizza he ate finally speaks out.
It seems like every entry level job has a nearly impossible experience-level requirement.
COVID-19 has caused volatility in seemingly everything but housing.
A guide to the spin doctors and conspiracy theorists clogging up your social media feed.
We hope that the driver, a 57-year-old woman who was reportedly suffering from a medical condition, is okay.
It's not so much time travel as "time inversion," the trailer suggests. "Tenet" comes to theaters on July 17.
You had a good run, jeep, but now is the time to retire, wheels up.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration hired a Texas contractor to transform Brooklyn Cruise Terminal into a 670-bed medical center that opened and closed within weeks, unused during the coronavirus crisis.
Steve Hart has spent 40 years preparing for every potential disaster the human race might face. So how does he fare in a pandemic?
A new recruit of the Chinese Navy almost made a fatal mistake when he failed to throw a grenade far enough away from himself and his instructor.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
Scientists are hard at work recalibrating where and how the nation physically sits on the planet. It's not shrinkage — it's "height modernization."
All you need is a toothbrush, toothpaste and a blowtorch.
All the pearl-clutching about the morality of performing a Cannonball Run during a global pandemic seems to have been for nothing, with Ed Bolian reporting America's most illegal record has been beaten seven times in the span of just five weeks.
The story of how a El Al Boeing 747 jumbo jet flew 1,088 passengers all at once.
For those over 65, the pandemic is unlikely to end when the first vaccines arrive
Barbershops and hair salons in California have been closed since mid-March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. But that doesn't mean people haven't been getting haircuts, secretly, this whole time.
Volkswagen has issued an apology statement after the company posting on their Instagram page an ad that showed a white hand pushing a black man around a parked VW Golf.
They slurp up old backwash and anything that was once bubbly. Some purposefully flatten every soda they drink. And they wouldn't have it any other way.
A system that relies on exploitation isn't one that should survive the pandemic. There's a better way to feed people and care for workers.
Julie Nolke reenacts the dopey questions that drive medical people crazy, inspired by a conversation she had with a nurse friend.
This is the opposite of what a straightforward read of decades of political psychology research would predict.
Lyndsay Tucker, who works at a Sephora beauty store in San Jose, California, has tech billionaire Elon Musk's old cellphone number. So every day, she fields calls and texts intended for him.
"At 7.2Gs, my head just felt like it weighed over 70 pounds. My vision came down to a singular point, and I no longer had the ability to think."
In the digital world, distortion is commonly created using a technique called wave shaping, which is a cool concept that I thought deserved a blog post.
How "proning" COVID-19 patients helps them breathe.
Actors Sarah Ramos and Dylan O'Brien both bought their A game to this re-enactment of the fight scene between Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin and Sean Parker.
A close examination reveals the weaknesses in what may be called an overcorrection for resistance journalism.
University presidents are scrambling for answers on everything from on-campus housing to revenue-generating sports.
Wixom Lake, a reservoir of the Edenville Dam in Michigan was entirely drained this Tuesday.
A month after easing lockdown restrictions, the state is still seeing a steady stream of unemployment claims, economic data shows.
From "I Love Lucy" to "The Big Bang Theory," here are the most-viewed TV shows for the past 70 years.
It's neither an asteroid nor a comet but something in between. It's also parked within Jupiter's orbit, making this object the first of its kind to ever be detected.
A detailed explanation of the grueling recovery process for coronavirus survivors.
Why did Casper sue a mattress blogger? A closer look reveals a secret, multimillion-dollar battle to get you into bed.
A guy from Tamworth in the United Kingdom gets a little too ambitious on his birthday.
The first water measurements here were taken in 1903. Long-term monitoring since then tells the tale of an abrupt ecosystem shift.
Someone who looks like they're always staying inside on Instagram may actually have a double life they're hiding to avoid judgment.