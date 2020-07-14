MIDDLE-AGED NOSTALGIA PRESENTS

This was going to be the summer, right? Open air concerts, dancing with your friends and singing along to the chorus of your favorite song.

Well, that's a long way off. But for now here's a fun website, made by Rico Monkeon, that lets you generate a made-up gig, with musical acts from the '90s.

When you click on an act, it links you to a previous live performance. The acts are ordered by their current popularity on Spotify.

Here, for example, is one of the posters the website has generated:

Watch day-one headliner Sting perform "Every Breath You Take," live from Glastonbury, England, in '97.

And if you're itching for another line-up, here's another music festival that we wish were real:

Watch day-two headliners Foo Fighters perform "Good Grief," from the '95 edition of Summersault Fest, in Australia.


[Via NME]

