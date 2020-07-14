This Website Generates Random Music Festival Posters With '90s Music Acts, Complete With Archival Live Footage
This was going to be the summer, right? Open air concerts, dancing with your friends and singing along to the chorus of your favorite song.
Well, that's a long way off. But for now here's a fun website, made by Rico Monkeon, that lets you generate a made-up gig, with musical acts from the '90s.
When you click on an act, it links you to a previous live performance. The acts are ordered by their current popularity on Spotify.
Here, for example, is one of the posters the website has generated:
Watch day-one headliner Sting perform "Every Breath You Take," live from Glastonbury, England, in '97.
And if you're itching for another line-up, here's another music festival that we wish were real:
Watch day-two headliners Foo Fighters perform "Good Grief," from the '95 edition of Summersault Fest, in Australia.
[Via NME]