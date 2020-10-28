This Kentucky Real Estate Listing's 3D Home Tour Looks Like Something Out Of A Video Game

The internet has fallen in love with this unique 3D tour of a home listing at 8800 Blue Lick Rd. in Louisville, Kentucky.

"Church, School, Daycare, Home, Business, this home has been it all," reads the listing on Redfin. "This unique home is just what you are looking for. Two kitchens, a private living space and many more surprises. This is a must see. The pictures do not tell the full story."

The quirky house was first flagged by Jenny Jaffe, who linked to the listing after spotting it in a Facebook group where it had been posted by a person who encouraged folks to "try to find the bathtub."

Uh. Found this in a Facebook group; the person who posted said "tour in 3D, try to find the bathtub" …enjoy(?) https://t.co/20wOBjSUZa — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) October 26, 2020

The 3D tour leads you through a series of twists and turns, which have inspired countless people to attempt speed runs throughout the house.

Waxy's Andy Baio spoke with the owner about the unusual residence. The surge in traffic prompted the broker to remove the 3D walkthrough from the listing, and passage to the bathtub was disabled because a shelf full of Girls Gone Wild DVDs were visible.

I talked to the owner of 8800 Blue Lick Road about his very unusual house, criminal charges, and sprawling labyrinth of inventory — and why, moments ago, the 3D walkthrough was removed from the listing and access to the bathtub blocked. https://t.co/0MvScHNO30 — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) October 28, 2020

For those that can't find it, here's the infamous bathtub.

Courtesy of Redfin

Thankfully, someone was able to create a mirror of the 3D tour and ported it to VRChat.

I spent nearly 8 hours today ripping & porting 8800 Blue Lick Road to VRChat.



Please visit this religious experience of a 3D home walkthrough.https://t.co/CwPdqcnknp pic.twitter.com/KcP9IOK1To — Sam @ Play Manifold Garden (@ompuco) October 28, 2020

Here's a direct link to a 3D tour inside the wonderfully labyrinthine house:



[Via Waxy]