This Kentucky Real Estate Listing's 3D Home Tour Looks Like Something Out Of A Video Game
The internet has fallen in love with this unique 3D tour of a home listing at 8800 Blue Lick Rd. in Louisville, Kentucky.
"Church, School, Daycare, Home, Business, this home has been it all," reads the listing on Redfin. "This unique home is just what you are looking for. Two kitchens, a private living space and many more surprises. This is a must see. The pictures do not tell the full story."
The quirky house was first flagged by Jenny Jaffe, who linked to the listing after spotting it in a Facebook group where it had been posted by a person who encouraged folks to "try to find the bathtub."
The 3D tour leads you through a series of twists and turns, which have inspired countless people to attempt speed runs throughout the house.
Waxy's Andy Baio spoke with the owner about the unusual residence. The surge in traffic prompted the broker to remove the 3D walkthrough from the listing, and passage to the bathtub was disabled because a shelf full of Girls Gone Wild DVDs were visible.
For those that can't find it, here's the infamous bathtub.
Thankfully, someone was able to create a mirror of the 3D tour and ported it to VRChat.
Here's a direct link to a 3D tour inside the wonderfully labyrinthine house:
