This Is How A 14-Year-Old Boy Interacts With His Mom In A Nutshell
The annoyed "ugggggh" to everything is perfect.
[Via TikTok]
Because this week has had us all on edge about the election, which is still not over, this week's best tweets are about precisely that. Enjoy?
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
A photographer shoots a fake ad using a film crew using one of the most expensive film cameras and one with a dinky Nikon knockoff.
The president's son has prematurely claimed victory in Pennsylvania, spread rumors and lies, and, so far, gotten away with it.
Several accounts (of varying credibility) describe attempts to isolate children from linguistic input and observe what language they would eventually speak.
"This is the terror of America, you frightened people," the man said when he was politely asked to wear a mask.
Magic, marketing and missteps on the road to virucidal totality: this is the story of hand sanitizer.
What makes an elite sports star suddenly unable to do the very thing they have been practicing for years? And is there anything they can do about it?
When you're stuck in the booth, a lot of bizarre requests begin to come in.
Different fast food chains have strikingly different attitudes when it comes to serving customers in this TikTok parody video.
"Most of the time, they rely on what they believe they see and feel firsthand."
Pengsoo was created for children's television, yet it became such a surprise sensation with adults that it was named South Korea's person of the year. Now it's ready to take over the globe.
Michael Kosta, a correspondent for "The Daily Show," did a brilliant play-by-play parody of CNN's frenzied reporting style this election.
Kanye West qualified for ballot access in 12 states and received over 60,000 votes in total. Here are the states that turned out the most for him.
A research team plans to make repeat trips to the wreckage site and will ferry along tourists if they can afford to pay a price so steep it makes a trip up Everest sound cheap.
This corgi won't stop asking for treats before dinner.
Pollsters spent four years preparing to better capture Trump support and avoid a repeat of 2016. Somehow, they missed it again.
Joe Biden got more votes than Donald Trump, but we don't elect presidents that way as the team on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert explains.
Magnetars, a type of neutron star, can produce the previously enigmatic bursts.
You may get your Amazon order in a Super Mario-themed box even if the item inside isn't even remotely connected to Nintendo or gaming in general.
Keep your friends close, keep your sea animal encounters closer.
See the outstanding estimated vote to be counted in the 2020 presidential election.
Seattle defender Alex Roldan headed the ball to safety in an amazing save.
While the media industry at large is facing great uncertainty, The Hard Times is thriving.
This is just one unlucky trajectory.
For the Cut's November 2020 cover story, Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz interviews comedian and writer Mitra Jouhari — an overachieving perfectionist who loves playing the idiot.
Nick von Rupp and João Guedes were involved in one of the "scariest moments" they've experienced on a wave. Fortunately, they both were fine.
Transforming the nature of comedy and animation to create perhaps the most successful TV show of all time isn't quite as glamorous or exciting as you might imagine.
The mega-church leader was once a close spiritual advisor to Justin Bieber.
The less virus that enters the body, the easier it is to fight it. Johnny Harris gives a detailed explainer of how masks protect us in ways many people don't fully understand.
"It is colder than a 3-day-old casserole."
There's perhaps no clearer sign of the oil industry's currently unraveling business model of destroying the planet for profit than Shell get its ass dragged straight to hell on Monday after trying to start an #energydebate on Twitter.
A mesmerizing 10,000-shot video captures the dramatic life cycles of several species
You're sure to recognize these everyday words and phrases that clutter our texts, emails and chats. A communications consultant urges you to toss them out.
Everything about this interaction is almost too accurate.
A day after November 7, 2000, no one quite knew what was coming.
For all the aging or now irrelevant clichés of what it means to be an American or to live in America, one has remained largely true throughout the decades. The American Dream, for many people, means owning their own home. But even that apple pie of cultural standards is beginning to change.
What's street-side dining going to be like in an uninsulated plywood structure with a bunch of propane heat lamps burning?
The team at Garage 54 has lofty ambitions.
The definition of "later" is one that's up for interpretation.
One of the most devastating weapons ever invented was not the atomic bomb but napalm, the incendiary agent that was used extensively against German and Japanese cities during the Second World War.
Gotta blame it on the juice.
The Porsche Boxster isn't the most-loved car from Stuttgart. But here's the history of how the 1993 Boxster Concept, or 986, changed the German marque.
If it's a long walk to public transit, you're going to want one of these hand warmers. Trust us.
Someone is not pleased that their dinner has been reduced.
Every November, hundreds if not thousands of the birds of prey gather in Haines, Alaska, to feast on salmon.