As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of the final episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones," (which was, uh, different) TitleMax's Carly Hallman took the occasion to put together an infographic of the best and worst rated television finales of all time. Hallman crunched the numbers on the 100 most popular shows listed on the Internet Movie Database and created a comprehensive chart of the best ("Breaking Bad") and the worst final episodes ("House of Cards") as ranked by IMDb user ratings. FYI, the final episode of "Game of Thrones" came in at 98th place.

[Via TitleMax]