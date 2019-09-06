Currently there are 7.6 billion people on Earth. China and India each have a population of over 1.3 billion, while the United States comes in at third, with a much smaller — 331 million — portion of the global pie.

Neil Kaye, a climate data scientist at the UK Met Office, visualized a map of the globe using latitude bands with equal populations.

The result is a colorful, and glaring depiction of how skewed the global population is towards the northern hemisphere.

Using the equator as the starting point, the population density in the Northern hemisphere, packed with smaller bands, cuts across Europe, North America, Northern Africa and parts of South and South-East Asia.

The densest latitudinal section, represented by the thinnest red line on the map, cuts across Mexico, the southern most tip of Florida and parts of Libya, Algeria, Egypt, Pakistan, India, China and Taiwan.

On the flip side, the Southern Hemisphere is cut into just two bands. It includes a large portion of South America, the Southern part of Africa, parts of some of the Pacific Islands — including Papa New Guinea — and all of Australia and New Zealand.

[Via Neil Kaye, Reddit]