Every year, the old adage "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer" seems to grow more explicitly apparent, especially as income inequality in the United States continues to grow to record levels. As the fight over class continues to dominate the political discourse in America, it's interesting to see how adults in other countries around the world compare in their levels of wealth.

The data visualization experts at personal finance site HowMuch.net produced a map showing the estimated median total net worth per person living in each country, based on a recent report from Credit Suisse. See the full-sized image here.

HowMuch.net also produced a regional data visualization of the report looking at just the Americas, which shows how many Latin American and Caribbean nations have a significant wealth shortage. Haiti, in particular, the poorest country in the world, stands out with an estimated median wealth of just $214 per adult. See the full-sized image here.



