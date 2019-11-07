ANOTHER DAY IN PARADISE

· Updated:

Every year, the old adage "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer" seems to grow more explicitly apparent, especially as income inequality in the United States continues to grow to record levels. As the fight over class continues to dominate the political discourse in America, it's interesting to see how adults in other countries around the world compare in their levels of wealth.

The data visualization experts at personal finance site HowMuch.net produced a map showing the estimated median total net worth per person living in each country, based on a recent report from Credit Suisse. See the full-sized image here.

HowMuch.net also produced a regional data visualization of the report looking at just the Americas, which shows how many Latin American and Caribbean nations have a significant wealth shortage. Haiti, in particular, the poorest country in the world, stands out with an estimated median wealth of just $214 per adult. See the full-sized image here.


[Read more at HowMuch.net]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

PILLOW BALK

1 digg newstatesman.com

With longer work hours, the rise of the gig economy and smartphone apps competing for our every waking moment, sleep has become the final frontier of consumer capitalism. No wonder we're so tired.