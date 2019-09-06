It is often said that college is what you make of it, but at the end of the day, the numbers don’t lie. A very select group of universities tend to have the richest alums and now, we have a useful chart that shows the institutions of higher education where the elite who make money moves attended — specifically, individuals who own at least $30 million in assets. The data-viz wizards at Visual Capitalist, scouring through the third annual Wealth-X report, created a nifty graph showing the global universities with alums that boast the highest “ultra-high net worth.” (Wealth-X is the “world’s largest database of highly-detailed information on ultra-wealthy individuals.”) See the full image here.

A key takeaway from the above chart is the majority of universities on the list are based in the northeast and are mostly Ivy League institutions. The combined net worth of just the top three — Harvard, Stanford and Upenn — is almost $10 trillion. Harvard has double the ultra-high net worth alums of its closest competitor, with 13,650, compared to 5,580 for Stanford.

Here are the top 10 universities worldwide and the total wealth of each institution:

Harvard University $4.7T Stanford University $2.9T University of Pennsylvania $1.8T Columbia University $1.5T Princeton University $1.1T Massachusetts Institute of Technology $990B Yale University $777B University of California Berkeley $760B New York University $712B The University of Chicago $707B

[Read more at Visual Capitalist]