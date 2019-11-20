Everybody's looking for ways to avoid the Black Friday madness. Sounds like an oxymoron, right? If everyone was looking to avoid Black Friday, then Black Friday might not be such a chaotic mess. At any rate, with deals as good as the ones below, you probably should be getting your holiday shopping done now rather than dealing with the madness. Plus, you can save an additional 15% off everything when you use code BFSAVE15 at checkout.

MSRP: $139.99

Sale Price: $39.99

This super-powered electric brush packs 40,000 vibrations per minute, giving you a significantly more comprehensive brush than a standard brush. Plus, it's a fraction of the cost of a Sonicare.

MSRP: $149

Sale Price: $109 (26% off)

Why splurge on an in-person massage when you can have a massage on demand whenever you want? This deep tissue massager is particularly handy for breaking up knots after a tough workout.

MSRP: $149

Sale Price: $99.99

Price Drop: $89.99 (39% off)

Take the hassle out of cooking, well, anything with this remarkable electric air fryer. It has 8 preset cooking modes, requires no preheating time, and cooks food without any unhealthy oil or grease.

MSRP: $129.99

Sale Price: $59.99

Price Drop: $39.99 (69% off)

Apple's AirPods are $160. These off-brand earbuds are also wireless, include many of the same features, and are more than $100 cheaper.

MSRP: $89

Sale Price: $69.99 (21% off)

These beautiful, hand-made knives will make a great addition to any kitchen — yours or your favorite chef's.

MSRP: $215

Sale Price: $145

Price Drop: $129 (40% off)

This user-friendly drone records in 1280p HD and includes a 3D VR mode for extremely first-person flying. With this bundle, you'll get spare blades, a WiFi camera module, an FPV viewer, and more.

MSRP: $75

Sale Price: $35 (53% off)

Somebody on your list is in the market for a new knife, and this folding tactical knife is great for any outdoorsy or collector types.

MSRP: $119

Sale Price: $38.99 (67% off)

Sheets aren't cheap! These super-soft bamboo sheets, however, are massively on sale right now.

MSRP: $49.95

Sale Price: $19.99 (59% off)

This ultra-durable, rugged charging cable has a battery actually built into the line, making it the perfect choice for charging on the go.

MSRP: $259.99

Sale Price: $69.99 (73% off)

This deal is truly insane. High-quality noise-canceling, completely wireless headphones are almost impossible to find for under $100 — and yet here they are.

Prices subject to change

Don't wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

Post provided by StackCommerce. Written by Nick Perry.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.