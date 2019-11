"Emma" is supposed to be what people who work in offices full-time are going to look like by 2040. Which, look, human beings worked in fields all day and labored over scrolls by candlelight for centuries. A few decades in a fluorescent box isn't going to kill us. Right?

Seriously, right?

🎞️ Meet Emma, a life-sized representation of what the average office worker may look like by 2040. 👩🏻‍💼💼🖱️ pic.twitter.com/RCwWleUsP0 — DW Science (@dw_scitech) November 15, 2019

[Via Twitter]