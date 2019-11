THAT DEFENDER HAS TO RETIRE NOW

There's just an impossible amount of swagger on this play from Auburn guard Samir Doughty:

He broke his ankles and didn't even look after he shot it ๐Ÿ’€#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/3zNGcNKIvD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 19, 2019

Here's another angle:

And just look at this celebration, with the ball dropping through the rim behind him:



[Via SportsCenter]