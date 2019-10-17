Who would have imagined that a book with as somber a subject as “Catch and Kill,” which focuses on exposing the sexual abuse and cover-up perpetuated by powerful figures in Hollywood, would have its author doing unnecessary accents and impressions for the audio book?

It’s certainly a perplexing artistic choice, and is one that has been unearthed by TV writer Craig Rowin.

Here, for instance, you can hear Farrow doing an Ukrainian accent:

Is anyone else listening to Ronan Farrow's audiobook of "Catch and Kill" and baffled by his decision to do voices? Important reporting/audition for SNL showcase? This is his "Tough Ukrainian Guy." pic.twitter.com/ULGGtNPAWe — Craig Rowin (@CraigRowin) October 16, 2019

A Donald Trump impression and an Australian accent, respectively:

"Howard: The Australian Surveillance Dude" pic.twitter.com/tFDhgrPTEs — Craig Rowin (@CraigRowin) October 16, 2019

And the voice of an European female:

"Anna: The Refined European" in seduction mode. pic.twitter.com/zjpGno6BTY — Craig Rowin (@CraigRowin) October 16, 2019





[Via Twitter]