Ronan Farrow’s New Book ‘Catch And Kill’ Is Important Journalism. His Choice To Do Voices For The Audio Book Is… Weird
Who would have imagined that a book with as somber a subject as “Catch and Kill,” which focuses on exposing the sexual abuse and cover-up perpetuated by powerful figures in Hollywood, would have its author doing unnecessary accents and impressions for the audio book?
It’s certainly a perplexing artistic choice, and is one that has been unearthed by TV writer Craig Rowin.
Here, for instance, you can hear Farrow doing an Ukrainian accent:
A Donald Trump impression and an Australian accent, respectively:
And the voice of an European female:
