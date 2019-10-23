ADAM SCHIFF, ADAM SCHIFF, LET US COME IN

GOP lawmakers stormed the impeachment proceedings this morning, protesting the fact that they were taking place behind closed doors in Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIF). They burst into the secure room and interrupted witness testimony from Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper to demand that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff allow them inside.

A few hours after their entry and after many of their number left, some Republicans still in the room ordered pizza. It seems several of the Republicans brought their cell phones into the SCIF — a major breach of security protocols.

