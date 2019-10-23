GOP lawmakers stormed the impeachment proceedings this morning, protesting the fact that they were taking place behind closed doors in Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIF). They burst into the secure room and interrupted witness testimony from Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper to demand that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff allow them inside.

A few hours after their entry and after many of their number left, some Republicans still in the room ordered pizza. It seems several of the Republicans brought their cell phones into the SCIF — a major breach of security protocols.

Developing: House GOP members storm a secure hearing room to interrupt witness testimony in the impeachment inquiry into @realDonaldTrump @RepMattGaetz led the charge. https://t.co/mWBdJSGZdh pic.twitter.com/Lj1P7mSnVb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 23, 2019

