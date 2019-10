NOT OVER 'TIL ITS OVER

Were you watching Jackson State take on Praire View in Thursday night #SWACtion? Probably not, but if you were you saw Prairie View score this wild touchdown on a botched play to force a 2nd overtime:

Attn: Folks who don't watch the SWAC. It is magical and all of you are nuts. pic.twitter.com/nY2JaZPUgc — Tyler Cleveland (@TylerCleveland) October 25, 2019

Unfortunately, Prairie View used up all their heroics in the 1st overtime — the Panthers had a field goal attempt blocked in the 2nd overtime and lost 38-35.