This weekend's tweet that launched a thousand other increasingly exhausting tweets was an invitation to a food fight. Jon Becker posted the tweet below, harmless enough at the outset:

Please quote tweet this with your most controversial food opinion, I love controversial food opinions — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) November 19, 2019

Because Twitter is a wholesome website where everyone can freely share their opinions without fear of repercussions or personal attack, users went ahead and chimed in:

Greek yogurt is just sour cream and everyone knows it. https://t.co/9KXFANGV9q — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) November 24, 2019

Eating raw oysters is like sending phlegm the wrong way. https://t.co/KkSbA0egDC — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) November 24, 2019

I don't believe those wafers really are the body of Christ https://t.co/jxusbcuF3d — mo (@chuuew) November 24, 2019

Some Twitter users contributed uncontroversial, factually correct takes (don't @ us):

do we really need sweet potato fries https://t.co/SQ3dwWn4Ld — alex english (@alex3nglish) November 24, 2019

And there was some good cross-pollination with other, ahem, memes.

Jeffrey Epstein was murdered while eating delicious candy corn https://t.co/wBwIoF8aXy — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) November 25, 2019

As the joke wore thin, people came up with their own iterations:

please quote tweet this with your least interesting or inflammatory opinion. for example: baths are nice — Sarah Marshall (@Remember_Sarah) November 24, 2019

please quote tweet this with your most controversial credit card number and expiration date — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) November 25, 2019

But then, utterly unsurprisingly, because this is, after all, the internet in 2019, things took a turn for the worse.

When your "controversial food opinion" just seems like racism 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/zsX9xaWw17 — Jennifer de Guzman's Unhappy Birthday (@Jennifer_deG) November 24, 2019

And then the brands jumped in, which always signals that a good joke has been driven fully into the ground.

Restaurants shouldn't charge for chips & salsa https://t.co/JQKpT6gjJj — Moe's Southwest Grill (@Moes_HQ) November 25, 2019

No more quote-tweeting for the rest of 2019, OK? We don't make the rules.