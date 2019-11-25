Please Quote Tweet This With Your Most Controversial Quote-Tweet Opinion: An Explainer
This weekend's tweet that launched a thousand other increasingly exhausting tweets was an invitation to a food fight. Jon Becker posted the tweet below, harmless enough at the outset:
Because Twitter is a wholesome website where everyone can freely share their opinions without fear of repercussions or personal attack, users went ahead and chimed in:
Some Twitter users contributed uncontroversial, factually correct takes (don't @ us):
And there was some good cross-pollination with other, ahem, memes.
As the joke wore thin, people came up with their own iterations:
But then, utterly unsurprisingly, because this is, after all, the internet in 2019, things took a turn for the worse.
And then the brands jumped in, which always signals that a good joke has been driven fully into the ground.
No more quote-tweeting for the rest of 2019, OK? We don't make the rules.