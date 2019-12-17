Did a holiday party spring up at the last second? Maybe you forgot to buy a gift for a niece or nephew. Don't sweat it — here's a selection of eight gifts that you can acquire digitally on the double.

Audiobooks are an incredible way to read anywhere, and this Audible membership lets your gift recipient pick out exactly what they want to read. Better yet, it's available in one, three, six or 12-month intervals.

Amazon Prime is the perfect practical gift. Not only does it offer quick shipping, but there's loads of streaming media that comes along at no additional cost. With this gifting option from Amazon, it's easy to give either three months or a whole year to a loved one.

Shopping for a particularly outdoorsy type? Help 'em get closer to nature with this wonderful eBook from Tristan Gooley.

Birds are straight-up goofy, and we love them. Share the joy of these nonsensical creatures with someone you love.

Well, ****! Some people really want to get the most out of their swearing. If you know someone who can't keep it PG, treat them to this illustrated cursing masterpiece.

Both kids and adults can get a whole lot of entertainment out of Pokémon over winter break.

PlayStation Plus offers loads of cloud storage for game saves, two free PS4 games every month and full access to online multiplayer during the subscription period.

Xbox Game Pass is a true bargain with access to more than a hundred games. Incredible titles like "Gears 5," "Forza Horizon 4" and "The Outer Worlds" are available to play right away.

