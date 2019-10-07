Ever feel like you just need a drink? Like maybe after you lost something good or you simply read the news. Here are seven flasks that will make sure you can have a fortifying nip of your favorite spirit just about anywhere you chose.

The flask gets classy. Wrapped in custom leather, this Tom Beckbe bottle flask holds eight ounces of your very best stuff and hides four metal shot glasses for sharing in its snap-closure leather lid.

[Buy]

While calling booze your "medicine" is a touch troubling, this flask understands you're totally just kidding. Made of ceramic and emblazoned with serpent and rod, the flask holds six ounces of what you need.

[Buy]

Quick! Hand me that flask! This emergency flask from Duluth not only carries ten ounces of hooch, it also happens to be a 200-lumen flashlight and comes complete with a compass and two collapsible shot glasses.

[Buy]

Buy this and imagine yourself reading by the fire while enjoying a little nip. These reclaimed library books have a cut-out that perfectly conceals the included six-ounce flask within its antiqued pages.

[Buy]

Smooth and inexpensive like a bottle of Bulleit. For under $20 you get a flask made from stainless steel with a simple wood top that'll hold eight ounces of your favorite mid-shelf bourbon, top shelf gin, or something in between.

[Buy]

You don't need to mess with perfection. Stanley has been making drinking vessels for 100+ years. This flask has the iconic hammertone finish, holds eight ounces and has a wide mouth for filling (and drinking).

[Buy]

Wood, whiskey, maybe some wool. These things just go together. This six-ounce flask from Moosejaw has an etched cherry wood wrap that'll gain a patina over time. Pick either a moose logo or a campfire scene.

[Buy]

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.