Ever feel like you just need a drink? Like maybe after you lost something good or you simply read the news. Here are seven flasks that will make sure you can have a fortifying nip of your favorite spirit just about anywhere you chose.

Tom Beckbe Bottle Flask

The flask gets classy. Wrapped in custom leather, this Tom Beckbe bottle flask holds eight ounces of your very best stuff and hides four metal shot glasses for sharing in its snap-closure leather lid.  

Izola Medicine Flask

While calling booze your "medicine" is a touch troubling, this flask understands you're totally just kidding. Made of ceramic and emblazoned with serpent and rod, the flask holds six ounces of what you need.  

Duluth Emergency Flask

Quick! Hand me that flask! This emergency flask from Duluth not only carries ten ounces of hooch, it also happens to be a 200-lumen flashlight and comes complete with a compass and two collapsible shot glasses. 

Flask Book Box

Buy this and imagine yourself reading by the fire while enjoying a little nip. These reclaimed library books have a cut-out that perfectly conceals the included six-ounce flask within its antiqued pages. 

Nambe Vie Flask

Smooth and inexpensive like a bottle of Bulleit. For under $20 you get a flask made from stainless steel with a simple wood top that'll hold eight ounces of your favorite mid-shelf bourbon, top shelf gin, or something in between. 

Stanley Classic Hammertone Flask

You don't need to mess with perfection. Stanley has been making drinking vessels for 100+ years. This flask has the iconic hammertone finish, holds eight ounces and has a wide mouth for filling (and drinking).   

Moosejaw Wood Wrapped Flask

Wood, whiskey, maybe some wool. These things just go together. This six-ounce flask from Moosejaw has an etched cherry wood wrap that'll gain a patina over time. Pick either a moose logo or a campfire scene. 

