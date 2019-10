Residents in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles found themselves forced to flee when a brush-fire swept towards their homes. KTLA's news helicopter captured the scene:

As flames head up the hill close to homes in the Pacific Palisades and engulf a tree, residents flee the neighborhood. Watch live: https://t.co/mMvw6Xeg6V pic.twitter.com/UPob5aFpJ7 — KTLA (@KTLA) October 21, 2019

The fire has grown extremely quickly, expanding from one acre to thirty in less than an hour.



[Via Twitter]