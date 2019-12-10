Oscar Isaac Comes Painfully Close To Saying He Was Unhappy With Disney Squashing The Potential Pairing Of Poe And Finn In 'The Rise Of Skywalker'
In a Variety interview last week, Isaac voiced his thoughts on how he felt about the potential romantic pairing of his character and John Boyega's Finn not coming into fruition in "The Rise of Skywalker": "Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would've been taken further in the other films, but I don't have control."
Here's also the whole Variety interview, which also include J.J. Abrams and John Boyega's takes: