If you've ever lived in or driven through a sparsely populated rural area, you've probably thought of it as "the middle of nowhere." But it was likely far from being truly remote, in the grand scheme of things.

These fascinating visualizations from Vivid Maps show the remoteness of every square kilometer on Earth, as defined by the distance to the nearest city, seaport, airport, railway or road. The areas in pink and red are less than 10 kilometers from any of those, while areas in green are more than 500 kilometers away from anything:

Unsurprisingly, Greenland is almost entirely off the grid, with most of the island lying more than 1000 kilometers from civilization. But even in the more densely populated US, there are pockets where the closest infrastructure is over 250 kilometers away:



Head over to Vivid Maps for close-ups of the other continents.



[Vivid Maps]