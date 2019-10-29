Want more stories like this?

TOO BIG TO FAIL

si.com

He's a typical high school sophomore and a once-in-a-generation talent. He's the pride of Ypsilanti, Mich., and the future of the NBA. Not even old enough to drive and likely to be a straight-to-the-NBA No. 1 pick, Emoni Bates is both a product of his era and way ahead of his time.

IT DOESN'T LUMBER, IT SPEEDS

jalopnik.com

Electric vehicles have been turning the tide in the automotive industry in terms of making cars better for the environment. But Japan's Ministry of the Environment believed we could do better — and the result is an unprecedented supercar made entirely of wood.