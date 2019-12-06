When asked by Gayle King during an interview from "CBS This Morning" about the lack of diversity among presidential candidates and people's response to "another old white gentleman" running for president, Bloomberg's response was resoundingly tone-deaf: "If you wanted to enter and run for President of the United States, you could have done that. Don't complain to me that you're not in the race. It was up to you."

.@MikeBloomberg on candidates' diversity: "Don't complain to me that you're not in the race" https://t.co/WBIekwdeZh pic.twitter.com/Ca0QlMn6DH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 6, 2019

Sure, Bloomberg, it doesn't cost much to run for president. No entry barrier at all.



[See the rest of the interview here]