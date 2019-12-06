HE BLOOMED IT

Digg · Updated:

When asked by Gayle King during an interview from "CBS This Morning" about the lack of diversity among presidential candidates and people's response to "another old white gentleman" running for president, Bloomberg's response was resoundingly tone-deaf: "If you wanted to enter and run for President of the United States, you could have done that. Don't complain to me that you're not in the race. It was up to you."

Sure, Bloomberg, it doesn't cost much to run for president. No entry barrier at all.


[See the rest of the interview here]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

AN INSIDE JOB

washingtonpost.com

"Heil Trump" and an anti-gay slur were scrawled on an Indiana church right after Trump's election. The investigation led to an unlikely suspect — and the discovery of a hate crime hoax.

OH NO ON THE OTHER SIDE

vice.com

As North American governments struggle to fight it, the robocall epidemic could already be changing how we use our phones. If you've stopped picking up, you're not alone.